THE GHOST TRAIN Opens At Centerstage Theatre in October

Centerstage Theatre launches their 2022-2023 season with the creepy thriller, The Ghost Train. Just in time for Halloween, it runs from October 7-30, 2022 with three weekly performances at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA. This long-running comedy-mystery has delighted audiences for almost 100 years. Set in a remote railway station in Maine, stranded passengers, superstitious villagers, and a phantom locomotive rumored to bring death in its wake, collide on stage to deliver eerie chills, dry wit and even a few gasp-inducing surprises. The Ghost Train is the first show in Centerstage Theater's five-show season. Patrons save 20% on tickets when they subscribe to the entire season.

Written by Arnold Ridley, this production of The Ghost Train features Puget Sound-based actors Tim Takechi as Richard Winthrop, Minki Bai as Charles Murdock, Rachel Ruby Squires as Julia Price, Ted Gentry as Herbert Price, and Eloisa Cardona as their companion Dr. Sterling. Pat Sibley is Miss Bourne, Kimberlee Wolfson is Elsie Winthrop, Juliette Jones is Peggy Murdock, and Kaughlin Caver is Officer Jackson. Ben Stahl takes on the role of the unsettling station master Saul Hodgkin and Peter Cook returns to Centerstage after five seasons to play Teddy Deakin. Takechi and Bai both recently appeared in Centerstage's production of Yellow Fever. Squires appeared in Puss in Boots and audience members may recognize Gentry from Let There Be Love. Cardona has appeared in many Centerstage mysteries over the years.

The Ghost Train is directed by Kendall Kresbach. Lighting is by Shannon Miller, set design is by Niclas Olsen, sound is by Brennan Mackay, costumes are built by Morgan M, and Simone Elbrecht serves as stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $42 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. By committing to the 5-show season before October 30, 2022, Subscribers receive 20% off each ticket. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.