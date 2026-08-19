THE CHINESE LADY Cast Announced Ahead of ArtsWest Production

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ArtsWest has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Lloyd Suh's THE CHINESE LADY, with Zoe Ding portraying Afong Moy alongside Sebastian Wang as Atung.

THE CHINESE LADY is the true story of Afong Moy, a Chinese woman displayed as a living exhibit in 1800s America. Told in first person from her point of view, she holds nothing back as she recounts a half-century of performing her culture to curious onlookers. Her dreams and aspirations shift with the passing of time as she discovers what it means to reclaim her story. THE CHINESE LADY is a funny, heartbreaking, and devastatingly contemporary portrait of America through the eyes of a young Chinese woman.

The production is part of ArtsWest's 2026-2027 season, announced earlier this year, titled 'A Visible Existence,' which also includes RED, ANTHROPOLOGY, SNOWED IN, and P.Y.G. OR THE MIS-EDUMACATION OF DORIAN BELLE.

Cast

Zoe Ding is a Chinese actor and producer based in Seattle. She has performed with Yun Theatre, BAT Theatre, Seattle Public Theater, and SIS Productions. Her recent acting credits include: The Courage to Right a Woman's Wrongs, Li, Passage, June is the First Fall, and In Between.

Sebastian Wang recently graduated with an MFA in Acting from the University of Washington. This is his first production at ArtsWest. Recent credits include June is the First Fall (Don), America 250 (Actor/Deviser) with Yun Theatre and The Winter's Tale (Autolycus) and The Seagull (Trigorin) at the University of Washington.

Tickets are available through ArtsWest's ticketing site, and season subscriptions can be purchased as well. There are three subscription options: a Traditional Subscription for $220, which includes 1 ticket to each production in the 2026-2027 season; a Flex 5 package for $220, which includes 5 ticket vouchers that can be exchanged for tickets to any production; and a Marquee Club package for $600, which includes 10 ticket vouchers, 10 free drinks, and a themed gift at each visit. More information on subscriptions is available at ArtsWest's website.

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