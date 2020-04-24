Spokane Symphony Launches Musicians' Relief Fund

Article Pixel Apr. 24, 2020  
Spokane Symphony Launches Musicians' Relief Fund

According to Spokesman.com, the Spokane Symphony has launched the Musicians' Relief Fund.

The fund was set up to help symphony musicians who do not qualify for unemployment, or whose unemployment does not cover their needs.

Symphony musicians may apply for funds, and the Musicians' Relief Fund Committee will evaluate and fill the requests. The committee is made up of two Spokane Symphony Orchestra board members and two Orchestra Committee members.

Tax-deductible donations to the Spokane Symphony Musicians' Relief Fund and Annual Fund can be made online at spokanesymphony.org. Visit the "Support" tab on the homepage, and then click "Give Now." Checks also may be mailed to the Spokane Symphony, P.O. Box 365, Spokane, WA, 99210.

Read more on Spokesman.com.



Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2020 Summer Concert Series
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • HAMILTON Denver On-Sale Postponed
  • VIDEO: Theater Director Kella Manfredi is Paying Drive By Visits to Her Students While Social Distancing