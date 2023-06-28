Spokane Shakespeare in the Park is Bringing Family-Friendly Performances to Three Parks This Summer

City of Spokane Parks & Recreation will continue the partnership with Spokane Shakespeare Society (S3) to bring Spokane Shakespeare in the Park to three parks this summer for family-friendly, free community performances. Yes, you read that right-they are expanding again this summer and will be presenting a weekend at Manito Park, Riverfront, and Sky Prairie.

S3's third season will still have two productions, but this year, we are exploring a new storytelling adventure: the shows will run in repertory. There is one cast, performing two shows, on alternating nights. "This season's shows provide a unique opportunity to present them as two pieces of one larger story," noted S3 Executive Director, Dr. Amanda Cantrell. "We are showing what happens to the characters between life and death...or maybe death and life, depending on where the audience decides to join."

· Hamlet by William Shakespeare and directed by Dr. Amanda Cantrell and Erick Wolfe will perform Thursday and Saturdays in July-Aug (July 20, 22, 27, 29, Aug. 3, 5), and then Friday and Sundays in Aug-Sept (Sept. 1, 3, 8,10, 15, 17).

· Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard and directed by Pamela Kingsley, assistant directed by Blythe DeWitt will performing Friday and Sundays in July-Aug (July 21, 23, 28, 30, Aug. 4, 6), and then Thursday and Saturday in Aug-Sept (Aug 31, Sept 2, 7, 9, 14, 16).

All shows will begin at 6:30 pm in the first run of July 20-August 6, Thursday through Sunday; however, in the second run of August 31-September 17, Thursday and Friday will begin at 6:30 pm but Saturday and Sunday will begin at 2 pm. The public let us know matinees are important, so they are bringing them back in the fall when the weather begins to cool. Performances will open at Manito, then move to Riverfront, and close at Sky Prairie.

Friends and families can gather, bring their lawn chairs or blankets, pack a picnic or grab food, or have it delivered, from close restaurants-and enjoy a night of professional theatre under the stars while reveling in the last of the summer and start of fall. All seating will be open seating; however, large groups may reach out to S3 to discuss the best options for ensuring your group can sit together.

Current season sponsors are being sought, and organizations who wish to demonstrate their support for this season can connect with the S3 executive director. Spokane Shakespeare Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is always looking for ways to connect with community partners to expand their service to the community. For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org.