Spend The Holidays At The 5th Avenue Theatre With THE WIZ Next Month

Performances of The 5th Avenue Theatre's original staging of The Wiz, the beloved reimagining of The Wizard of Oz that celebrates and centers Black joy, starts one month from today on Saturday, November 19, running through December 23, 2022. Tickets for this effervescent holiday production that's perfect for the whole family (ages 4+) are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206.625.1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

Helmed by director and choreographer Kelli Foster Warder (The 5th: Annie, Ragtime), the cast features the previously announced Kataka Corn as Dorothy, Nehemiah Hooks as Scarecrow, Phillip Attmore as Tinman, Nate Tenenbaum as Lion, Be Russell as The Wiz, Shaunyce Omar as Evillene, Trina Mills as Glinda, and Sarah Russell as Addaperle.

The Wiz also features Marlette Buchanan as Aunt Em and Brace Evans as Uncle Henry. The ensemble includes Time Brickey, Jimmy Shields, Gabrielle Dominique, Shelby Willis, Madison Willis, Alexandria J. Henderson, Alfie Parker Jr., Alex Crozier, Charles L. Simmons, Jelani Kee, Theresa Murray, and Bethanie Willis. Porscha Shaw is the cover for Dorothy, Addaperle, and Aunt Em, and Nicholas Japaul Bernard is the cover for Scarecrow. Swings include Antonio Mitchell, Curtis Bannister, Sapphire Goetz, and Simone Alene. Toto is played by Nessa and Alfie (Toto Understudy), dogs rescued and trained by William Berloni.

A soulful adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz has a soaring soul, R&B, and gospel score featuring hit songs "Brand New Day," "Ease on Down the Road," and "Home." This fun, fresh 5th Avenue Theatre production is a hit the whole family will enjoy. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Wiz is an explosion of music, dance, magic, and delight.

About the Cast

Kataka Corn (they/them) is a Seattle-based performer, arts educator, and advocate. Recent performances include The 5th Avenue Theatre's Afterwords (Jo Understudy) and Village Theatre's Mamma Mia! (Ensemble and Sophie Understudy) and Welcome Home - A Holiday Concert.

Nehemiah Hooks (he/him) joins the cast as Scarecrow. Recent: Choir Boy (ACT/The 5th), And So That Happened... and Disney's Beauty and the Beast (The 5th), and Shout, Sister, Shout! (Seattle Rep). Hooks spent nine years performing on Norwegian Cruise Lines, has performed with New York Metropolitan Opera, and Beauty and the Beast Disney World MGM.

Phillip Attmore (he/him) joins the cast as Tinman. Not all, but most notable credits on Broadway include Hello, Dolly!; Shuffle Along; On the 20th Century; After Midnight. Off-Broadway/Encores!: Cheek to Cheek, The Tap Dance Kid. Tours/Regional: Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street, Stormy Weather, Fosse. Film/TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, SYTYCD, The Bold and the Beautiful, Judging Amy, Sisters, Silent Tongue, The Ellen Degeneres Show. Concerts/Cabaret: Carnegie Hall, Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Théâtre du Châtelet. Awards: NAACP Theatre Award Nominee and three-time Astaire Award winner.

Nate Tenenbaum (he/him) returns to The 5th as Lion. Regional credits: Urinetown (The 5th/ACT), Annie (The 5th), Mamma Mia! (Village Theatre), Indecent (Seattle Rep), A Christmas Carol (ACT, 2021), and Much Ado About Nothing (Seattle Shakespeare).

Be Russell (she/her) returns to The 5th as The Wiz. Seattle credits include The 5th Avenue Theatre: Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Babette); Village Theatre: Mamma Mia! (Rosie), She Loves Me; Showtunes: 9 to 5 the Musical (Violet), Legally Blonde (Paulette); Taproot Theatre: A Night with the Russells: The Legacy of Us, Godspell (Peggy), Crowns the Musical (Jeanette); Drinking Gourd/Hansberry Project: As Simple As It Seems (Paulette), Dependency (TT's Demon).

Shauynce Omar (she/her) returns to The 5th as Evillene. Stage: Pajama Game; Four Women; Fannie; Shout, Sister, Shout!; Wedding Band; Hairspray; Chicago. TV/Film: The Librarians, Last Seen in Idaho, Portal Runner. Voiceover: Madison Grant in "State of Decay: Lifeline" video game. B.A. Theater: Southern University.

Trina Mills (she/her) returns to The 5th Avenue Theatre stage as Glinda. Born and raised in Seattle, Mills's previous credits at The 5th include A Chorus Line (Sheila), West Side Story (Velma), and Elf (Shawanda). Select regional credits: Village Theatre's Mamma Mia! (Tanya), The Kennedy Center's The Who's TOMMY, Asoso Rep's Evita and Sound of Music, The MUNY's Jersey Boys and Paint Your Wagon (Timberline).

Sarah Russell (she/her) joins the cast as Addaperle. Russell recently performed alongside her mother and sister in A Night with the Russells: The Legacy of Us at Taproot Theatre. Other past credits include Grease; Kiss Me, Kate (The 5th); and 9 to 5 (Showtunes). She can be seen next spring as Lydia in the world premiere of Lydia and the Troll at Seattle Rep.

The Wiz also features Marlette Buchanan as Aunt Em and Brace Evans as Uncle Henry. The ensemble includes Time Brickey (he/him), Jimmy Shields (he/him), Gabrielle Dominique (she/her), Shelby Willis (she/her), Madison Willis (they/she), Alexandria J. Henderson (she/her), Alfie Parker Jr., Alex Crozier (he/him), Charles L. Simmons (he/him), Jelani Kee (he/him), Theresa Murray, and Bethanie Willis (she/her). Porscha Shaw (she/they)is the cover for Dorothy, Addaperle, and Aunt Em, and Nicholas Japaul Bernard (he/him) is the cover for Scarecrow. Swings include Antonio Mitchell (he/him), Curtis Bannister (he/him), Sapphire Goetz (she/her), and Simone Alene (she/her).