Spartan Theatre Production FIREDANCE Honored By Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College has shared that the recent production of FireDance, written by Chiori Miyagawa and directed by Ashley DeMoville, is being honored as a regional finalist by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Region VII!

It is one of only six shows that have been invited to perform at this year's virtual festival. Judges from the national committee will view the production in February and will consider the show for national awards.

This is The Spartan Theatre's second year in a row being honored by the KCACTF organization. Last year their production of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, written by Taylor Mac and again directed by Ashley DeMoville, was also a regional finalist, performed at the 2021 virtual festival, and was judged alongside universities nationwide.

The production of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus recently received the following awards from the KCACTF National Committee for that production: Collaboration (whole cast/crew), Costume Design (Kim Heide), Graphic Design (Megan Jones and Gabrielle Archuletta), Acting (Megan Jones) and Sound Design (Kemuel DeMoville).