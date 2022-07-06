Sound Theatre to Kick Off GASLIGHT PROJECT Series Featuring Cast Talkbacks, Comedy Sets & More

Summer is going to be gaslit - again. Months after a May 14 close of GASLIGHT (Angel Street)'s run, Sound Theatre will launch a "Gaslight Project," a community-wide event series to explore expressions of "gaslighting" in a contemporary world. Tickets are now live. In addition to multi-tiered prices to support the ongoing work, free tickets are available at all events.

Programming reflects on a timely word: "Gaslighting" was shortlisted for Oxford Dictionaries' Word of 2018. In 2019, the film "Gaslight" landed in the U.S. National Film Registry; and this year, Saturday Night Live (SNL) spoofed the noir origins of "gaslighting" based on Patrick Hamilton's original play.

From July 8-24, the dramaturgical source material will shape "Gaslight Project" presentations with shows, talkbacks, comedy, and panels.

Events follow the July 6 close of Sound Theatre's 10-day on-demand streaming of GASLIGHT (Angel Street). A private July 8 Gaslight team reunion barbeque kicks off the following confirmed and tentative "Gaslight Project" programming:

VOLUNTEER PARK (in-person, Museum Lawn)

The Shaming of the True (11AM Sat Jul 9) is a "deconstructed Shakespeare" outdoor theatre take on The Taming of the Shrew, the canon's best-known case of gaslighting. Twists on Katherine-Petruchio dynamics will play out in scenes by our artist community. Note: event includes audience interaction with 100% optional, consent-confirmed opportunities to play a part.

12TH AVE ARTS (in-person at Studio Theatre)

A Pond as Deep as Hell (7:30PM, Wed July 13) is another Bard-based audience participation format (also optional and consent-based) diving into Measure for Measure. This workshopped adaptation reframes the original "problem play" with a female-centric narrative. Produced by Shaxberd, an independent Seattle theatre collective powered by Shunpike.

Words Unheard (2- 3:45PM, Sat Jul 16) by Theatre of Possibilities, an organization that empowers neurodiverse youth through theatre. Student-created scenes show how gaslighting uniquely impacts those on the autistic spectrum.

Jack Straw CULTURAL CENTER (in-person, at Studio One)

Live Comedy - The Disabled List (7:30 - 9:30PM, Sat Jul 23). Live, raucous stand-up (or sit-down) riffs by local disabled comedians who know a thing or two about gaslighting and slinging sets. Hosted by Dan Hurwitz and Kayla Brown.

VIRTUAL EVENTS - ZOOM

GASLIGHT (Angel Street) Cast Talkbacks (Tues Jul 12, time TBD). Join a Q&A and moderated discussion with several members of the original cast of GASLIGHT (Angel Street), which ran April - May 2022. Note: Check the event page for confirmed start time.

Ancient Women & Modern Realities: Exploring Gaslighting Through Greek Mythology (7:30 - 9:30PM, Tues Jul 19). Long before the term 'gaslighting,' women have navigated the power dynamics of a patriarchal world. Dramaturg Sonja Lowe hosts a panel based on two scripts with ancient myths with modern parallels to gaslighting. Panel also features Teresa Thuman (Sound Theatre) and Melanie Hampton (playwright, actor, author of "Persephone, Baby").

Virtual Art and Presentation on Trafficking by Megan Gott (Thurs Jul 21,7:30 PM). See event page for updated details.

Gaslight Project concludes with a master class: a 3-hour Gaslighting Workshop (6PM Sun July 24). Kathy Hsieh, who portrayed Bella in Sound Theatre's production of GASLIGHT (Angel Street), will lead a deep-dive into the dynamics of gaslighting, using the original play' text as a guide.

All events are subject to change. For more up-to-date details, visit the Gaslight Project event page.

ABOUT SOUND THEATRE COMPANY

Sound Theatre Company's mission is to empower artists to amplify the dignity and diversity of the human experience - moving audiences toward a more just and compassionate world. Founded in 2006, Sound Theatre has a shared leadership model and has built a community of 400+ artists and engage 4,000 audiences annually. A four-time Theatre Puget Sound Gregory Award winner for Outstanding Theater of the Year ('14,'16,'17, '19), our legacy includes dozens of awards and nominations for excellence in acting, directing, playwriting, design, choreography, and musical theatre production. In 2020, we were nominated for the City of Seattle Mayor's Arts Award.