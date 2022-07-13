Single Tickets On Sale Now For CHOIR BOY at ACT

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre and The 5th Avenue Theatre today announced that single tickets will go on sale July 19, 2022 for their co-production of the coming-of-age play, Choir Boy.

Single tickets will be available for purchase at ACTtheatre.org or by calling the ACT Box Office at (206) 292-7676.

Performances run September 9 - October 23, 2022.

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical Black men. One talented student, Pharus Young, has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? This riveting show is an intersectional coming-of-age story and a powerful examination of personal identity against institutional traditions: here, being black and queer in a prestigious all-male prep school. From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, Choir Boy electrified Broadway with its soaring gospel, spiritual, and R&B performances.