Sharon Lawrence to Star in THE SHOT at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will welcome to its Main Stage the award-winning actress Sharon Lawrence in a production of The Shot. The American born actress has starred on both stage and screen for the past 25 years. Her television work includes multiple Emmy Award nominations and a SAG Award for her role as Sylvia Costas in the ABC drama series NYPD Blue.

The Shot, written by Robin Gerber and directed by Michelle Joyner, stars Sharon Lawrence as The Washington Post’s former publisher Katharine Graham. The fictional work looks at Graham’s life, including her experiences of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, who inherited the newspaper from Graham’s father. Katherine Graham went on to become a political force, winning a Pulitzer Prize for revealing the Pentagon Papers, uncovering Nixon’s abuse of power and crimes in the Watergate scandal, as well as becoming the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

“The Shot is a story for this moment,” says Gerber, a lawyer who previously worked in politics in Washington, D.C. and brings that to bear in her writing. “I hope it empowers women who suffer intimate partner violence, and gives the rest of us a window into an abused woman’s soul.”

Gerber’s play premiered at Great Barrington Public Theater in Massachusetts and was part of the 2022 United Solo Festival in New York City, where it won the Audience Choice Award.

THE SHOT

Friday, July 7 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 8 | 7:30PM

Sunday, July 9 | 2:00 PM

There will be audience talkbacks after each performance

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts - 565 Camano Avenue, Langley WA 98260

Main Office: 360.221.8262