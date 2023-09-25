Seattle Theatre Group to Present serpentwithfeet's HEART OF BRICK in November

The performance will be held on Wednesday, November 1st.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

This fall Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will present serpentwithfeet's “Heart of Brick,” a theatrical dance piece celebrating gay Black love, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Moore Theatre. “Heart of Brick” tells the story of two men finding themselves and falling in love in a gay dance hall and captures the multi-generational spirit of the Black queer community. Combining music created for the performance with material from experimental musician serpentwithfeet's 2021 album Deacon, as well as older songs, this production is an evocative new work that embodies the sweetness and sincerity at serpentwithfeet's core. STG is proud to be a co-commissioner of this piece, which is presented as part of its 2023/24 Performing Arts Series.

Single tickets (starting at $22.50, not including fees) to this performance and 2023/24 Series subscription packages are on sale now and can be purchased online at the link below or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine St. “Heart of Brick” is an all-ages event with reserved seating.

“Heart of Brick,” which had its U.S. premiere last week in New York at the Joyce Theatre, is created by serpentwithfeet, directed by MacArther “genius” fellow Wu Tsang, choreographed by dancer/choreographer and artistic director of the feath3r theory Raja Feather Kelly, and co-written by serpentwithfeet and poet, playwright, and movement artist Donte Collins. It is a Joyce Theater Production, co-produced by Kampnagel International Summer Festival, and co-commissioned by The Joyce Theater Foundation, Kampnagel International Summer Festival, and The LA Phil, with generous support from Linda and David Shaheen, Seattle Theatre Group, and Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa.

ABOUT SEATTLE THEATRE GROUP (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit the link below. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth, and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.




