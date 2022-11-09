Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Theatre Group Silent Movie Mondays 2022/23 Series Kicks Off with Buster Keaton

Nov. 09, 2022  

Seattle Theatre Group heads into its 24th season of its Silent Movie Mondays series with Buster Keaton's feature Go West (1925) and short film One Week (1920), both written, directed and produced by Keaton.

Accompanied live by Tedde Gibson on the Mighty Wurlitzer (original to the Paramount Theatre since its opening in 1928), viewing these films as they were intended is an experience like none other. Don't miss Buster Keaton as he was meant to be seen, in his silent film work in which his trademark physical comedy and stoic, deadpan expression earned him the nickname "The Great Stone Face."

Pre-film introduction and CineClub post-film discussion with Buster Keaton biographer and Slate film critic, Dana Stevens. Book sales and signing of Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century by Dana Stevens provided by Elliott Bay Book Company.

Music by Tedde Gibson on the Mighty Wurlitzer.

Total running time: 88 min. ASL Interpretation provided

Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00pm

Tickets are only $12.00 /$9 for seniors, students & military, and are available online at www.stgepresents.org and at the Box Office before the film.




Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Paramount Theatre Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Paramount Theatre
Dear Readers, I’m going to offer up a few unpopular opinions of mine. First, I’m not a huge fan of Alanis Morissette. Not that I dislike her, but her album of “Jagged Little Pill” was never my jam. And second, the jukebox musical “Jagged Little Pill”, currently playing at the Paramount Theatre, that takes on the music of Morissette has a book that can’t find who or what it wants to talk about. So instead, it talks about everyone and everything to pretentious effect.
Lisa Estridge Replaces Kennedy Salters as Voice of Audrey II in Village Theatres ​​​ Photo
Lisa Estridge Replaces Kennedy Salters as Voice of Audrey II in Village Theatre's ​​​​​​​LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Village Theatre has announced Lisa Estridge as the Voice of Audrey II for all remaining performances of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic Little Shop of Horrors by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.
LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER to Return To The Triple Door in December Photo
LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER to Return To The Triple Door in December
Seattle’s most glamorous holiday tradition returns to the Triple Door for its sixteenth astounding season! Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann are elated to announce the return of their award-winning wintertime spectacle, Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker running at The Triple Door from December 7-30 for 29 performances.
Hmong New Year Celebration Offers Food, Music & Dance At Seattle Center Photo
Hmong New Year Celebration Offers Food, Music & Dance At Seattle Center
​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál continues with the Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, produced in partnership with Hmong Association of Washington, is free, family friendly and open to the public.  

