Seattle Theatre Group Silent Movie Mondays 2022/23 Series Kicks Off with Buster Keaton

Seattle Theatre Group heads into its 24th season of its Silent Movie Mondays series with Buster Keaton's feature Go West (1925) and short film One Week (1920), both written, directed and produced by Keaton.

Accompanied live by Tedde Gibson on the Mighty Wurlitzer (original to the Paramount Theatre since its opening in 1928), viewing these films as they were intended is an experience like none other. Don't miss Buster Keaton as he was meant to be seen, in his silent film work in which his trademark physical comedy and stoic, deadpan expression earned him the nickname "The Great Stone Face."

Pre-film introduction and CineClub post-film discussion with Buster Keaton biographer and Slate film critic, Dana Stevens. Book sales and signing of Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century by Dana Stevens provided by Elliott Bay Book Company.

Music by Tedde Gibson on the Mighty Wurlitzer.

Total running time: 88 min. ASL Interpretation provided

Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00pm

Tickets are only $12.00 /$9 for seniors, students & military, and are available online at www.stgepresents.org and at the Box Office before the film.