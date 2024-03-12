Seattle Theatre Group Reveals 2024 Lineup For THING FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Theatre Group has announced the 2024 lineup for THING, the eclectic and intimate three-day, all-ages music festival that celebrates local to international musical acts with an emphasis on music discovery. Happening for the first time at STG’s new outdoor concert venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, WA from August 9 - 11, the tightly curated lineup includes over 30 bands playing multiple stages, featuring headliners St. Vincent, Black Pumas, and Toro Y Moi, with Spoon, Killer Mike, Stephen Sanchez, Ethel Cain, and Earl Sweatshirt. Festival passes go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10:00 AM PT.

THING’s lineup also includes Shakey Graves, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Arlo Parks, Blind Pilot, Say She She, Vacations, Tim Heidecker and the Very Good Band, Hermanos Gutierrez, Ratboys, Sofia Kourtesis, Sam Barber, Butcher Brown, Infinity Song, CMAT, McKinley Dixon, Mononeon, Pete Droge, and Brittany Davis. In addition to eclectic music programming, THING features local performances from STG’s Education and Community Engagement programming, specifically highlighting alumni from More Music @ The Moore, and a local hip hop showcase with performances from this year’sPNW Mic Check participants.

“Music discovery continues to be at the core of THING,” said Adam Zacks, curator of THING and Chief Programming Officer for Seattle Theatre Group. “We’ll always aim to present a fresh and eclectic mix of both established and developing artists that inspire community and celebrate creativity. I’m excited to see how the spirit of previous festivals helps THING settle into its new home at Remlinger Farms.”

"After a great run on the Peninsula, I'm excited to bring our festival to its new home at Remlinger Farms—a wonderful place that I have fond memories of visiting as a child. I look forward to seeing the collaborative impact THING will continue to have on the community for future generations to come,” addedNadia Kaboul Quitslund, a producer of THING.

General admission and VIP three-day and one-day festival passes will be available. All passes include admission to Remlinger Farms, which features a fun park, petting zoos, concessions, and Remlinger’s flagship brewery. Parking is free for all festival attendees; onsite camping is not offered this year.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10:00 AM PT at www.thingnw.org, www.stgpresents.org, and www.ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased in-person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle and at Remlinger Farms at the info desk in the Market during regular business hours.

As at past festivals, THING will feature a wide variety of food vendors and food trucks; the THING Market, which creates space for local businesses, community booths, and craftspeople; Creative Expression Workshops hosted and curated by STG’s Education and Community Engagement program; the return of the immensely popular Luminarium; and the lantern parade, a treasured hallmark of THING that will close out the festival each night.

THING, which was created by Sasquatch! Festival founder and STG’s Chief Programming Officer Adam Zacks, will operate with the same spirit as in previous years, emphasizing music discovery, a community focus, and an experience curated for the entire family to play, celebrate, and enjoy time together. This year’s festival at Remlinger Farms follows three successful events at THING’s previous home at historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend.