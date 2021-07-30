Seattle Theatre Group Presents The 23rd Annual DANCE THIS! Celebration

Seattle Theatre Group presents the 23rd Annual Production of DANCE This! STG is committed to supporting and collaborating with our community members, highlighting the immense talent of the youth and adult performers from our region to celebrate the art of dance. This year's DANCE This performance will premiere virtually on Friday, August 13, 2021 on STG's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/seattletheatregroup.

For this unique performance, DANCE This show producer Rex Kinney focuses on celebrating our local artists and venues. "In a time when the arts have been forced to adapt and local theaters to close, we turn to our artists to help welcome us back to the stage," says Kinney. "Through their work, audiences will experience and learn about the group's cultural story while highlighting STG's Neptune, Moore and Paramount Theatre." The virtual performance will feature a special collaboration with STG and Centrum Foundation celebrating their long-time partnership in bringing youth dance to Ft. Worden State Park in Port Townsend through DANCE This Camp at Centrum with a piece filmed at the site of this program.

Performances will feature Ana Montes and Flamenco Danzarte, Grupo Folklórico Herencias Mexicanas, Hiyas Dance Troupe, Malicious Vixens, Northwest Tap Connection, a special piece with Ellie Sandstrom and Etienne Cakpo and a finale choreographed by Kirsten Barron Kinney in collaboration with the groups in the show and guest groups Bailadores De Bronce, Melody Institute, Morning Star Korean Cultural Center and Shorecrest Hip Hop. The production will be filmed by Joseph Lambert of Jazzy Photo.

Past guest master artists have included Napoleon & Tabitha from So You Think You Can Dance, Savion Glover, Joffrey Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Group, Spectrum Dance Theatre, Whim Whim, Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet, Jeroboam Bozeman from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, as well as Broadway professionals.

For more information on DANCE This visit www.stgpresents.org/education/dance-this.