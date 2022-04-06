Seattle Shakespeare Returns To The Parks For A Fairytale Summer
Both shows will start performances on July 7 and will perform in park venues throughout the region through August 7.
Seattle Shakespeare Company's free Wooden O productions for this summer will be A Midsummer Night's Dream and Cymbeline. Both shows will start performances on July 7 and will perform in park venues throughout the region through August 7. The fairytale themed outdoor summer shows will be directed by Artistic Director George Mount (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Associate Artistic Director Makaela Milburn (Cymbeline).
"I originally created a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream 10 years ago for the touring arm of the company," said Mount. "Puppets on stage bring a whole different kind of wonder and magic that's perfect for a show that's all about love and magic. We're expanding the vision of the show for an outdoor production but keeping it tight to allow for artist creative contributions."