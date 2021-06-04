Seattle Shakespeare Returns To Live Performances For Summer 2021
Appearing in The Comedy of Errors are MJ Daly, Kelly Karcher, Rico Lastrapes, Kate Witt, and R. Hamilton Wright.
After more than a year of only virtual programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle Shakespeare will return to the parks this summer with a free Wooden O production of The Comedy of Errors. Starting July 23 the play will perform in ten park venues throughout the region through August 8. Seattle Shakespeare Artistic Director George Mount will direct the production.
"The Comedy of Errors is a shot-in-the-arm of silliness and the perfect show for welcoming back audiences after the year we've all had," said director George Mount. "We were originally scheduled to present the play last summer, but as our plans got waylaid, we re-tooled and pared it down. We've got five really funny folks ready to jump into all the parts in a mash-up of improv comedy stylings with Shakespeare's text and story. It'll be swift. It'll be entertaining. It'll be just what Dr. Pinch ordered... in addition to getting a vaccination."