Seattle Shakespeare Returns To Live Performances For Summer 2021

After more than a year of only virtual programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle Shakespeare will return to the parks this summer with a free Wooden O production of The Comedy of Errors. Starting July 23 the play will perform in ten park venues throughout the region through August 8. Seattle Shakespeare Artistic Director George Mount will direct the production.



"The Comedy of Errors is a shot-in-the-arm of silliness and the perfect show for welcoming back audiences after the year we've all had," said director George Mount. "We were originally scheduled to present the play last summer, but as our plans got waylaid, we re-tooled and pared it down. We've got five really funny folks ready to jump into all the parts in a mash-up of improv comedy stylings with Shakespeare's text and story. It'll be swift. It'll be entertaining. It'll be just what Dr. Pinch ordered... in addition to getting a vaccination."

Seattle Shakespeare is dedicated to creating a safe environment for our audiences and staff as we return to performing in the parks for summer 2021. Since we perform as guests of each city partner, we will abide by each city and venue's safety requirements and will require our patrons to follow those protocols as well. A full description of our most up-to-date park safety requirements can be found on the Seattle Shakespeare website.

Managing Director John Bradshaw says, "We deeply missed being in the community of our fans, patrons, and artists since we closed the theatre in March of 2020. After an exceedingly long and challenging year and a half, and after the heartening trend in our region of COVID cases receding and vaccination rates increasing, I can't wait to welcome our audiences back to live performances in the parks."