Seattle Shakespeare Presents TO WOO - A SHAKESPEARE VALENTINE

At a time when all of us could use a little bit more open heartedness, Seattle Shakespeare Company has created a collection of Shakespeare's songs, scenes, and sonnets to celebrate love and Valentine's Day. To Woo - A Shakespeare Valentine is a free, 30-minute view on demand video to share with loved ones that will be available from February 12-14, 2021.

Shakespeare may be the most often quoted writer when it comes to the subject of love. First glance, ardent kiss, sensual longing, unrequited ardor, family bonds; his words on love permeate popular culture while his plays journey through the corridors of the imperfect human heart with compassion and originality.

Created and curated by Artistic Director George Mount , To Woo - A Shakespeare Valentine features local artists performing selections from Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night, The Tempest, and other Shakespeare works.

"While there's still a lot that people are contending with both locally and in the world, we thought it might be good to spend some time with the words of the writer who explores the human heart in all its complexity... Shakespeare," said Mount. "It's been a joy to gather together virtually with our local artists to make this gift for our fans."

The production team for the project includes George Mount (Director), Makaela Milburn (Director), Lamar Legend (Director), Jocelyne Fowler (Production Manager).

More information about To Woo - A Shakespeare Valentine can be found on Seattle Shakespeare Company's website ( www.seattleshakespeare.org ).

The presentation is made possible by the support of Perkins Coie.