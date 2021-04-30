Seattle Shakespeare Presents ROMEO Y JULIETA

This spring Seattle Shakespeare presents a new bilingual presentation of Romeo y Julieta. Blending Shakespeare's text with Spanish and Spanglish, this adaptation celebrates Latinidad and queer culture through this cherished classic love story. Romeo y Julieta is a free, 2-hour, view-on-demand video that will be available May 21-June 6, 2021.

It's the greatest love story ever told...but in a whole new way. Rehearsed and filmed entirely over Zoom, a creative team from all over North America came together to create a bilingual Romeo y Julieta that reflects a contemporary world. The vision for the project incorporates club kid styles, Covid masks, a non-binary Romeo, an all-seeing Bruja, and other unique aspects to open a new look at this 400-year-old classic play.

Romeo y Julieta is the fifth bilingual adaptation that Seattle Shakespeare has commissioned from artist and adaptor Ana María Campoy. Previous adaptations and presentations include the company's touring productions of The Taming of the Shrew, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, and Hamlet. The first three productions toured throughout Washington State, while the tour of Hamlet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but later adapted to an audio presentation.

The artists appearing in Romeo y Julieta include Nicholas Japaul Bernard (Mercutio/Paris), Carlos Zenen Trujillo (Prince/Nurse), Meme Garcia (Romeo), Angela Hernández (Julieta), Jesse Calixto (Benvolio/Peter), Tricia Castañeda-Guevara (Friar/Lady Capulet), Stefan Richmond (Tybalt/Friar John), Neve (Zique) Mazique (Apothecary/La Bruja), Klarissa Robles (Rosaline).

The production team for the project includes Sophie Franco (Director), Ana María Campoy (Adapter), Erin Bednarz (Sound Designer), Alyza DelPan-Monley (Movement), Caro Zeller (Text Coach), Alan Garcia (Video Editor), Marquicia (QuiQui) Dominguez (Curriculum Development), Ed Littlefield (Musician).