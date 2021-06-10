Seattle Rep Sets the Stage for a Three-Year Facility Renovation Plan

Seattle Rep today publicly announced its three-year plan to remodel the Bagley Wright Theater in an all-out effort to make a visit to the venue a more welcoming and accessible experience for all. This remodel will take advantage of the theater's unprecedented closure during the pandemic to accomplish the most complicated elements of the remodel plan in advance of a 2022 reopening.

"The planning for this remodel was in the works prior to the pandemic and all the disruption it has left in its wake," said Seattle Rep's Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. "The critical importance of drawing audiences back to amplify the urgency to update and upgrade the public areas of our building, in particular addressing longstanding accessibility issues that have been barriers to attendees for years." The first phase of the renovations beginning this summer and into the fall will be focused on the following areas:

A complete renovation of the Bagley Wright Theater orchestra level, including a regrade of the concrete to improve sightlines and access; replacement of all the seats for patron comfort; carpet replacement; repainting; and the addition of more wheelchair-accessible locations.

The restrooms located on the orchestra level will be renovated to construct fully accessible ADA stalls, generally expanding the spaces, and adding a family restroom to provide a higher level of privacy and access for all patrons.

The box office will become more accessible for all patrons with additional doors that will assist in improving audience flow in our main lobby and modified counter heights to better serve patrons.

The renovations aim to offer the community a space they can feel safe and welcome to return to following COVID-19, and better position Seattle Rep as an active participant in the city's post-pandemic economic build-back. The first phase of the renovations will be completed by the time Seattle Rep reopens in early 2022. Then, during the 2023 summer months, the Theater anticipates renovating the balcony level of the Bagley Wright Theater, lobby, stairwell, and floor, and its upstairs lounges. Finally, the Theater plans to revamp the Rotunda and concessions area among other projects in 2023.

Keep up with all of Seattle Rep's renovation progress and their welcome back news to come, visit SeattleRep.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.