Seattle Polish Festival Celebrates Polish Culture Through Costumes

Seattle Center Festál: Polish Festival Seattle, 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, streaming at https://www.facebook.com/PolishFestivalSeattle, offers a virtual celebration of Polish culture, traditions and contemporary achievements. The 9th annual festival features Polish costumes, music and dance, workshops, an in-person vodka tasting and a Polish embroidery workshop.

Dressed for Celebration, showcasing over 20 varieties of costumes from throughout Poland, highlights the one-day event. The 11 a.m. video features a costume exhibit, traditional folk dancing, singing and festival memories as it ponders the Polish landscape, folk art and history that influenced the costuming and shares details on design and materials used to make the intricate outfits.

Seattle Polish Foundation and Polish Home Association holds a fundraiser for Polish Festival Seattle, 1 p.m.-8 p.m., offering two-hour vodka tasting sessions, Polish appetizers and live music, in-person at Polish Cultural Center, 1714 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122. Learn more and purchase tickets athttps://polishfestivalseattle.org/vodka-tasting-fundraiser. The Polish Home Association also offers an embroidery workshop on that day.

View festival program details at: http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/polish-festival-seattle.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2021, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Polish Festival in partnership with Seattle Polish Foundation and with support from the Polish Home Association and Polish American community, who contribute their time, leadership and energy to the event. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.