Seattle Opera Launches 'Community Serenades'

Seattle Opera is launching a new performance series meant to bring joy to vulnerable community members. Community Serenades will bring an opera singer and pianist to perform in various settings for seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The artists will maintain a recommended distance and practice safety protocols, while residents listen from the safety of their homes/rooms or in large outdoor spaces. The first serenade, presented in partnership with Path with Art, is set for 3 p.m. on July 23 (weather dependent) outside of Plymouth Place. Featured performers include soprano Tess Altiveros and pianist Elisabeth Ellis.

"Seattle Opera remains resolute in service to our community, even during these challenging times," said Seattle Opera General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "We hope our new initiative will bring healing, joy, and hope to our neighbors."

Path with Art is also helping Seattle Opera bring performances to other social service organizations, and Seattle Opera is excited to be working with various retirement communities-to serve seniors who are deeply isolated during the pandemic. Eventually, the company hopes to perform for healthcare professionals and in Seattle-area neighborhoods.

As part of its collaboration with Plymouth Housing and Path with Art, Seattle Opera is spearheading efforts to collect food and hygiene supplies. The company is calling on its staff and audiences to provide donations and supply drop-offs at the Opera Center July 21-22.

Community Serenades is just one example of how Seattle Opera has remained resilient during the pandemic: creating art in the new reality of social distancing, and taking action to help local communities. Seattle Opera has supported efforts to create face masks at the Opera Center, and later this August, will hold a blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest.

Members of the public can help ensure Seattle Opera's future through the pandemic crisis-and support programming like Community Serenades-at seattleopera.org/give.

Supply Drive Information to benefit Plymouth Housing:

Learn more about Plymouth Housing's work to eliminate homelessness at plymouthhousing.org

Donation drop-off details:

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22

The Opera Center (363 Mercer St, Seattle) loading dock (off of Speight Jenkins Way next to Memorial Stadium)

Donations can also be directly shipped to:

Seattle Opera

c/o Plymouth Housing Donation

363 Mercer Street

Seattle, WA 98109

Shipment must arrive by Wednesday, July 22

Supplies needed:

- Visa gift cards in any amount

- Nonperishable food and personal care items included on this needs list

- Window Fans

- Door draft stoppers

- 7- 10 gallon trash bags

- Dish soap/dish sponges

- Scrub brushes for dishwashing

- Socks and underwear (adult sizes)

- Noise-canceling headphones

- Small vacuums for pet-owning residents

- Disinfecting wipes

- Household items such as coffee pots and microwaves

- Entertainment items like clock radios, or portable DVD players

