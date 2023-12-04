Seattle Opera Announces Lineup For 60th Anniversary Concert

This special event brings together a remarkable cast of some of the world's leading singers for an exhilarating evening of music and memories.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

General Director Christina Scheppelmann has announced the lineup of artists who will perform in Seattle Opera's 60th Anniversary Concert & Gala on May 11, 2024, at McCaw Hall. Celebrating the artistic highlights of Seattle Opera's six decades in Seattle, this special event brings together a remarkable cast of some of the world's leading singers for an exhilarating evening of music and memories.

“This concert is a chance to reflect on 60 exciting years of opera in this city and to honor the wonderful relationship that has flourished between Seattle Opera and our community,” said Scheppelmann. “Rarely do you get the chance to hear such a variety of incredible artists together on one program, especially ones like these who sing vastly different repertoires. I hope you will enjoy this beautiful evening that is made for you, our wonderful supporters, who have built Seattle Opera into the company it is today. You're in for a thrill—at this concert and for many more years to come.”

 

The lineup of performers features beloved singers who have captivated audiences in productions spanning three decades. Pulling double duty as singer and co-host is the legendary Greer Grimsley, who appeared most recently as Wotan in August's Das Rheingold. Joining him on stage are Ginger Costa-Jackson (Bradamante, Alcina, '23), Mary Elizabeth Williams (Isolde, Tristan and Isolde, '22), Sarah Coburn (Countess Adèle, Count Ory, '16), John Moore (Rasheed, A Thousand Splendid Suns, '23), Duke Kim (Alfredo, La traviata, '23), Amitai Pati (Nemorino, The Elixir of Love, '22), and Resident Artist Michael J. Hawk.

 

Complementing the soloists are the Seattle Opera Chorus, under the direction of Chorus Master Michaella Calzaretta, and members of the Seattle Symphony, led by conductor Kazem Abdullah, fresh off his performances of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X in February and March.

The stirring program will highlight watershed moments from Seattle Opera's history, with works by foundational composers such as Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Giacomo Puccini featured among other cornerstones of the operatic repertoire. Big arias from big stars will mingle with a mix of duets, ensembles, and full opera scenes, making for an exhilarating evening of operatic proportions.

The concert will be followed by a festive gala dinner on the McCaw Hall stage, nestled amidst the set for The Barber of Seville. Tickets to the gala dinner will be available for purchase in special dinner/concert packages.

In the weeks leading up to the anniversary concert, Classical KING will share memorable moments from Seattle Opera's distinguished history by hosting a series of special broadcasts showcasing historic Seattle Opera recordings.

Since its founding in 1963, Seattle Opera has grown into one of the leading opera companies in the United States, and has developed an international reputation for mounting high-quality productions and fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for artists. The company gained early distinction for its productions of Wagner operas, creating an “international attraction” (The New York Times) in its past presentations of Wagner's Ring cycle. In recent years, Seattle Opera has been a dedicated proponent of new American opera, offering world premieres of Amelia ('10) and A Thousand Splendid Suns ('23) alongside several prominent co-commissions. Four general directors have led the company: founding General Director Glynn Ross (1963–1983), Speight Jenkins (1983–2014), Aidan Lang (2014–2019), and Christina Scheppelmann (2019–present).

 

Tickets for the 60th Anniversary Concert and packages for the concert and gala dinner will go on sale on Tuesday, January 2, at seattleopera.org/60years.

 

Established in 1963, Seattle Opera is committed to serving the people of the Pacific Northwest through music, storytelling, and programs for people of all ages. Each year, more than 50,000 people attend the company's performances, and more than 100,000 people are served through school performances, radio broadcasts, and more. The organization brings opera to life in a number of different ways, offering artistic excellence through national and international collaborations. Seattle Opera strives to create an environment where artists, staff, behind-the-scenes workers, and members of the community feel a strong connection to the company, and to the art of opera. Follow Seattle Opera on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, and on Classical KING.

 

Performance Information

• Selections by Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, and others.
• Concert tickets start at $99; concert/dinner packages start at $1,500.

 

McCaw Hall (321 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109)

Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 4:00 PM

 

Conductor:        Kazem Abdullah

Chorus Master: Michaella Calzaretta

Singers:             Greer Grimsley (co-host)

                          Ginger Costa-Jackson

                 Mary Elizabeth Williams

       Sarah Coburn

       John Moore

       Duke Kim

       Amitai Pati

       Michael J. Hawk

Tickets and information at seattleopera.org/60years.


