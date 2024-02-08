Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert

Seattle Men’s Chorus' Love Beyond Borders, celebrating the power of love even through the most challenging of circumstances, will feature tickets that are more affordable than ever thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

“This is the most beautiful the Seattle Men’s Chorus has sounded – and we’re honored and grateful that we have a generous patron who is making this show more accessible,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director of Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus.

Thanks to the gift from a longtime Seattle Men’s Chorus donor, all tickets to the in-person show on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. have been discounted by $20. The sponsored prices are reflected on the ticketing site and no code is needed.

Seattle Men’s Chorus is also a longtime partner with TeenTix, and students can get $5 tickets through www.teentix.org.

Love Beyond Borders tells the heartwarming and ultimately uplifting stories of LGBTQ+ refugees escaping persecution for a better life through song. “We make music that makes a difference, and now everybody can hear it,” added Craig Coogan, interim executive director of Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus.

The Seattle Men’s Chorus concert will also feature compelling videos woven throughout this extraordinary, must-see performance at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall. The donor’s contribution to lower ticket prices intends to widen the impact of the show and shine light on the challenges of LGBTQ+ refugees – the most vulnerable of all refugee groups – escaping persecution for a better life.

Some of the LGBTQ+ refugees whose stories inspired Love Beyond Borders – and those who helped them escape – currently reside in the greater Seattle area and will be in attendance for this first-of-its-kind concert.

The show will be available to a worldwide audience via livestream and an on-demand video of the concert available for one week following the Feb. 18 live performance.

About Seattle Men’s Chorus – Seattle Women’s Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.