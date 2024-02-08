Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert

The tickets are possible due to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 1 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre Photo 2 LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre
Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall Photo 3 Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall
Quynh Nguyen Will Perform the American Premiere of Paul Chihara's Concerto - Fantasy for P Photo 4 Quynh Nguyen Will Perform the American Premiere of Paul Chihara's Concerto - Fantasy for Piano & Orchestra

Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert

Seattle Men’s Chorus' Love Beyond Borders, celebrating the power of love even through the most challenging of circumstances, will feature tickets that are more affordable than ever thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

“This is the most beautiful the Seattle Men’s Chorus has sounded – and we’re honored and grateful that we have a generous patron who is making this show more accessible,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director of Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus.

Thanks to the gift from a longtime Seattle Men’s Chorus donor, all tickets to the in-person show on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. have been discounted by $20. The sponsored prices are reflected on the ticketing site and no code is needed.

Seattle Men’s Chorus is also a longtime partner with TeenTix, and students can get $5 tickets through www.teentix.org.  

Love Beyond Borders tells the heartwarming and ultimately uplifting stories of LGBTQ+ refugees escaping persecution for a better life through song. “We make music that makes a difference, and now everybody can hear it,” added Craig Coogan, interim executive director of Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus.

The Seattle Men’s Chorus concert will also feature compelling videos woven throughout this extraordinary, must-see performance at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall. The donor’s contribution to lower ticket prices intends to widen the impact of the show and shine light on the challenges of LGBTQ+ refugees – the most vulnerable of all refugee groups – escaping persecution for a better life.

Some of the LGBTQ+ refugees whose stories inspired Love Beyond Borders – and those who helped them escape – currently reside in the greater Seattle area and will be in attendance for this first-of-its-kind concert.

The show will be available to a worldwide audience via livestream and an on-demand video of the concert available for one week following the Feb. 18 live performance.

About Seattle Men’s Chorus – Seattle Women’s Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Can Cans NOIR Now On Sale With Early Bird Special Discount Photo
Can Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' Discount

Tickets are now on sale for Can Can's NOIR with a special 15% Off Early Bird Special that is only available until February 11. Inspired by the directors of consummate Film Noir classics, such as Fritz Lang, Orson Wells, and Alfred Hitchcock, NOIR basks in otherworldly special effects, AI-generated projections, dramatic lighting, and a feast of technological feats built to tickle the senses! Can Can's riveting revue, NOIR returns to make the winter frost melt away.

2
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2 Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season

Broadway at The Paramount has unveiled its 2024-2025 season featuring 11 shows, including the six-show season and five specials. See the featured shows and learn how to purchase tickets.

3
MARSHALL CHARLOFF & THE PURPLE XPERIENCE Comes To Tacomas Pantages Theater, Febru Photo
MARSHALL CHARLOFF & THE PURPLE XPERIENCE Comes To Tacoma's Pantages Theater, February 17

Tacoma Arts Live presents The Purple xPeRIeNCE with Marshall Charloff at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. The Purple xPeRIeNCE is the premier Prince tribute band fronted by Marshall Charloff.

4
THE GIVER to be Presented at Lakewood Playhouse This Month Photo
THE GIVER to be Presented at Lakewood Playhouse This Month

Lakewood Playhouse is The Giver this month. Learn about the production and see how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Can Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' DiscountCan Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' Discount
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 SeasonBACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season
THE GIVER to be Presented at Lakewood Playhouse This MonthTHE GIVER to be Presented at Lakewood Playhouse This Month
Centerstage Theatre to Present New Theatre for Young Audiences Show THE LAST OF THE DRAGONSCenterstage Theatre to Present New Theatre for Young Audiences Show THE LAST OF THE DRAGONS

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
My Fair Lady in Seattle My Fair Lady
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (4/02-4/07)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Seattle Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
The Paramount Theatre (2/26-2/26)
JAYME STONE'S FOLKLIFE in Seattle JAYME STONE'S FOLKLIFE
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/29-2/29)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (5/14-6/16)
Blood Countess in Seattle Blood Countess
18th and Union (2/09-2/24)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Seattle Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
The Paramount Theatre (2/26-2/26)
Sunset Boulevard in Seattle Sunset Boulevard
Showtunes Theatre (2/03-2/11)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (6/22-7/14)
House of Hearts in Seattle House of Hearts
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (1/11-3/03)
BACK TO ALL EVENTS WHIDBEY ISLAND STRING TRIO - VALENTINE'S CONCERT in Seattle BACK TO ALL EVENTS WHIDBEY ISLAND STRING TRIO - VALENTINE'S CONCERT
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/14-2/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You