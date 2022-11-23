Seattle Men's Chorus Presents Holiday Concerts Next Month

Seattle's holiday tradition is back with glitter, lights and carols. Deck the halls with more fa-la-la than ever and join Seattle Men's Chorus for nostalgia, hilarity, a Christmas conga and an unforgettable sing-along at three Puget Sound area locations Dec. 2-23.

With performances sprinkled throughout the month of December, Seattle Men's Chorus sparks holiday joy with festive numbers like the laugh-out-loud "The Twelve Days After Christmas," a holiday version of Bette Midler's "From A Distance," Judy Garland's classic "Merry Christmas" and the enchanting "The Music of Living." Seattle Men's Chorus does not repeat songs, so the 2022 lineup is brand-new as always.

"Our performances always strike the balance of visual hilarity and spectacle, and really beautiful music," said Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. "I'm big on audience participation. It breaks down the barrier between audience and performer-the audience gets to participate at a higher level than just observing."

At a Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Fa-la-la-liday performance, there is no shortage of opportunities for the audience to get involved. Between the in-concert conga line and sing-along, the audience is part of the fun.

For the first time ever, this year's lineup includes a general admission performance geared toward young children with a runtime shortened for little ones' attention spans, extra dance time and an extended sing-along. Tickets are available for purchase at SeattleChoruses.org.

Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Fa-la-la-liday Concerts:

December 2, 8 p.m. at Pantages Theater, Tacoma

December 10, 2 p.m. at Benaroya Hall *

December 17, 7 p.m. at Everett Civic Auditorium

December 22, 7:30 p.m. at Benaroya Hall

December 23, 2 p.m. at Benaroya Hall **

December 23, 7:30 p.m. at Benaroya Hall

* This performance offers certified ASL interpretation.

** This performance is a shortened 60-minute holiday spectacular for children of all ages with general admission seating. For the first time, enjoy this dance-centered performance with an extended sing-along.