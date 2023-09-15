Seattle Men's Chorus And Seattle Women's Chorus Announce 2023-24 Season

Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus return to the stage with music that makes a difference. The 2023-24 season is filled with classics and new songs bound to become favorites. The concerts provide joy and reflection in venues across the Puget Sound or livestreamed from home.

“I don't know when I've been more excited,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director of Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. “We have music that will give you all the feels this year – and always leave you happier and more joyful.”

A TREEmendous Holiday – It's time to ho ho ho with Seattle Men's Chorus. Seattle's most joyful holiday tradition is a fun-filled celebration of seasonal favorites along with the Pacific Northwest's gayest sing-along. This year's kids show features a pint-sized conductor who will join the chorus on stage.

Friday, December 1, 2023 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theatre, Tacoma

Sunday, December 3, 2023 2:00 p.m. Everett Civic Auditorium, Everett

Saturday, December 9, 2023 2:00 p.m. Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Saturday, December 16, 2023 2:00 p.m. Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Thursday, December 21, 2023 7:30 p.m. Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Friday, December 22, 2023 7:30 p.m. Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Saturday, December 23, 2023 2:00 p.m. 1-hr Kids Show, Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Saturday, December 23, 2023 7:30 p.m. Benaroya Hall, Seattle (Livestream)

Banned & Beloved – What they don't want you to hear. Books are being banned in the U.S. at an unprecedented rate. Seattle Women's Chorus has commissioned five living women-identified composers to create new music from banned books Catcher in the Rye, Alice in Wonderland, Beloved, Heather Has Two Mommies, Melissa, and This Book is Gay. Featuring censored songs from The Wizard of Oz, Winnie the Pooh, Harry Potter, The Muppets and integrated video storytelling.

Saturday, February 3, 2024 1:00 p.m. Town Hall, Seattle

Saturday, February 3, 2024 5:00 p.m. Town Hall, Seattle (Livestream)

Love Beyond Borders – Love wins. Refugees have been rendered voiceless. LGBTQ+ Muslims are targets of hate and violence and have been virtually silenced. This powerful 75-minute original oratorio is based on the personal accounts of asylum seekers and is set to music by composers whose musical vocabularies are informed by cultural tradition. Compelling video interviews are woven throughout.

Sunday, February 18, 2024 2:00 p.m. Benaroya Hall, Seattle (Livestream)

Broadway Spectacular – Seattle Women's Chorus as it celebrates all things Broadway. This is a concert that will keep your toes tapping, hands clapping, with an 11 o'clock number that will have you on your feet!

Saturday, May 4, 2024 1:00 p.m. Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center

Saturday, May 4, 2024 5:00 p.m. Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center

(Livestream)

Lip Sync for Our Rights – #Dragisnotacrime. It's fabulous! Top tier Ru Paul talent Nina West joins the Seattle Men's Chorus that celebrates the art sheer artistry of drag. Lots of laughs in between iconic performances of drag-worthy anthems by the Chorus like “I Will Survive” and “I Am Who I Am.” So get out those rainbow boas, diamond tiaras and heels and sashay down to see the Seattle Men's Chorus in a truly drag-alicious concert that would be a crime to miss.

Saturday, June 22, 2024 2:00 p.m. McCaw Hall, Seattle

Saturday, June 22, 2024 7:00 p.m. McCaw Hall, Seattle

Sunday, June 23, 2024 2:00 p.m. McCaw Hall, Seattle (Livestream)

“The Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus have the unique power of changing hearts and minds through song,” said Craig Coogan, interim executive director. “Choruses are all about being better together. It only works when you bring hundreds of voices united in acceptance, authenticity and love together with our community.”

Tickets for all shows are available now at seattlechoruses.org and discounted tickets for youth are available through Click Here.

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.