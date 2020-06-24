Seattle Iranian Festival Offers Dance, Art, Food And Virtual Exploration

Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Iranian Festival-Repurposed celebrates the rich cultural diversity of Iran, as it builds bridges within and between local communities. The Festival takes a different tact in 2020, using the entire month of June to highlight the region's Iranian American businesses, restaurants, services and resources in daily Facebook posts: https://www.facebook.com/iacaseattle.

On Saturday, June 27, live stream programming highlights Iranian dance, film, jewelry and cookery. An Iranian heritage documentary streams on the last day of the month, June 30, along with a video of the businesses featured during the month. Here is the schedule for June 27:

12 p.m. Event launch with Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams and Festival Founder Ali Ghambari and a documentary on the 2019 festival by Vaun Raymond

3 p.m. Business of the Day feature with Shirzad Jewelry

5 p.m. Evening Program Kick-off: with a welcome from the Iranian American Community Alliance, greeting from City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, review of the 2019 festival and a dance performance by Vancouver Pars Ballet

5:30 p.m. Live cooking demonstration with Persian Momma aka Sanaz Sani

6:15 p.m. Artist videos, Behind the Scenes, with Hamed Shirzad, Ramin Mahjouri and Saman Shojaei

6:45 p.m. A return of Persian Momma aka Sanaz Sani for a second demonstration

Learn more and connect to the programming at: https://www.iaca-seattle.org/events

