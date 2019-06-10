Seattle International Festival Of Improv Opens 6/23

23rd Seattle International Festival of Improvisation theme is maps, focusing on exploring the purpose and uses of maps. The festival examines maps and mapping, particularly in improvisation. Personal maps showing where we've been in our lives, careers, and of course improvisationally.

"Maps do more than giving us potential direction, more than that they tell us where we are right now, this moment. Maps are not the territory, but rather a guide to a landscape. The landscape can be personal, mental, territorial, narrative, experiential. The map is at it's most useful while on the journey and not at the point of departure or destination," explained Randy Dixon, Artistic Director of Unexpected Productions.

"While on whatever path we are exploring, maps tell us where we are right now, and now, and now...,' said Dixon.

In addition, Unexpected Productions is offering an opportunity for participating improvisers to attend workshops with master teachers. Past festival teachers have included Sheila Daniels, Marc Weinblatt, Keith Johnstone, Avery Schreiber, Rachel Rosenthal, Ruth Zaporah, Enrique Pardo, Charna Halpern, Steve Nachmanovitch, Lisa Kron, Per Brahe, Jeff Tipp, and Fran Kao.

The Seattle International Festival of Improvisation brings groups of improvisers from all over the world to share, collaborate, and exchange improvisational formats with each other in an environment of exploration and educational. Participants learn formats from other improvisers, then return home to share what they learned with their improv troupes. There are many opportunities to perform, learn and improve skills, and attend special events.

This year's Festival will feature improvisers from Austria, Australia, Canada, India, Switzerland, and the United States.

Wednesday Trios 8:30 6/26 The improvisers will work in playful groups of three. There is magic in threes, especially when they are improv artists from around the globe. Come see multiple trios of international teams take the stage.

Thursday Translation 8:30 6/27 During Translation, performers improvise in their native tongue. Someone may be speaking Hindi to someone who speaks German or Italian! Even though the audience may not speak the language, they will understand the laughter transpiring.

Friday/Saturday Improv Happy Hour 7:00 6/28 - 6/29 Join the festival participants for an evening of spontaneous theater that mixes the shorter games associated with Theatresports! Improv Happy Hour is a sampler of several styles of improv all packed into one show all based on audience suggestions so expect unexpected fun!

Friday & Saturday Maps Theme Performance 8:30 PM 6/28 - 6/29 This improv will be based on the festival's theme, "Maps". Material about improv Maps gathered through the workshops during the week, and integrated into a Friday's and Saturday's performances. This will be a highly interactive performance.

Friday/Saturday International Theatresports 10:30 6/28 - 6/29 Join Festival participants as they take over Seattle's longest-running show, Unexpected Productions' Theatresports. At Theatresports, teams of improvisational actors use their quick wits to create scenes on the spot, based entirely on audience suggestions. A panel of judges - sometimes including guest celebrities - then weighs in on which team is the funniest.

Sunday International Happy Hour 7:00 6/30 Members of Seattle's improv community will join the UP ensemble and the members of the Festival's ensemble for a final night of fun, laughter and camaraderie. This is the final performance of the festival. Come say farewell and have a final laugh with us

Purchase a Festival Pass The Festival will feature 10 performances valued at over $100. The Festival is best experienced by purchasing a Festival pass, which covers the entire week from beginning to end and must be presented for admission. The pass is only $30. Unexpected Productions Improv Consistently voted Best Live Comedy in Western Washington, Unexpected Productions is the heart of improv in the Puget Sound. For 36 years we have focused on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from YOU & weaving them into stories & scenes. They perform 14 shows a week and are the home of the most established improv school and corporate training program in the Puget Sound. What:

The 23rd Seattle International Festival of Improv Who: Unexpected Productions Where: Unexpected Productions' Market Theater. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, WA 98102 When: 6/23 - 6/30 8:30 Tickets: $15 Buy: http://bit.ly/2wJBAlb Web: https://unexpectedproductions.org/event/maps-the-23rd-seattle-international-festival-of-improv/2019-06-26/





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You