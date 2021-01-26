Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Center Seeks Exceptional Candidates For Director Of Programs And Events

Jan. 26, 2021  

A rare and extraordinary opportunity opens for qualified applicants as a long-serving Seattle Center leader retires in March. This City of Seattle department and former World's Fair site is seeking candidates for Director of Programs and Events. The position both facilitates and shapes cultural expression in Seattle as it cultivates diverse community and civic partnerships in fulfillment of the Center's purpose to create exceptional events, experiences and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. The position remains open until filled.

The Programs and Events Director, a member of the Seattle Center executive team, leads all event-related staff and security for the 74-acre campus, a major tourism destination and regional performing arts hub. The position directs the work of seven units whose 66 permanent and 400-plus intermittent employees comprise close to half of the department's workforce. Specific areas of focus include cultural and arts programs and events management, community program development, event booking and contracting, event production including stage, sound and video, and guest and emergency services.

A strong foundation in community collaboration and anti-racism, equity and inclusion, along with demonstrated success in centering the voices of Black, Indigenous and People of Color in program development, underpin the Director's work in keeping with Seattle Center values and purpose. Creative and innovative thinking, experience in labor relations and knowledge of public safety are also important attributes of the successful candidate.

The position opening comes at a time of great opportunity and challenge at Seattle Center as the campus community expands to include a world-class sports and entertainment center, Climate Pledge Arena, and numerous educational, entertainment and performing and visual arts venues reopen in a post-COVID environment. This highly collaborative position plays an important role in welcoming broad publics to community and commercial events as the campus transitions to an exciting future.

Interested candidates may find a complete position description at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/seattle/jobs/2963411-0. Job seekers will also find instructions on applying for the position. For more information on Seattle Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.


