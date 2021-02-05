Seattle Center Offers Virtual Programming To Ward Off The Winter Blues

Seattle Center resident organizations and public programs offer virtual exploration, enrichment and entertainment throughout this month. Ward off the winter blues at these free and affordable on air and online activities. Seattle Center Arts at Home offers additional options. Learn more at http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/virtual-events/arts-at-home.

Seattle Center Festál: Tết In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Friday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 12, celebrates the cultural roots and traditions of Vietnamese Americans during the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. For a week in February, virtual visitors gain a glimpse into the spirit and energy of Vietnam. Learn more and view an online schedule at: https://www.tetinseattle.org.

Book-It Repertory Theatre:

This season, Book-It Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Gus Menary has gone all-audio to play with the form and structure of book adaptations in five "mainstage" dramas. Single tickets are now on sale for Childfinder and The Canterville Ghost. Mañanaland goes on sale Feb. 15. Also for 2021, the company can't tour, so they have woven the work of their artists into the structure and content of every offering: Interactive Story Kits, Story Adventure Workshops, Skills Workshops, and free Reader's Theatre script excerpts! Learn more at https://www.book-it.org.

Cascade Public Media:

Monthly programs bring seek to our community together to learn, grow and make a difference. In February, CPM offers What's Next for Seattle Schools with Superintendent Denise Juneau, 4 p.m., Feb. 9. Insurrection, Domestic Terror and White Supremacy, 5 p.m., Feb. 16. Guest journalists Leah Sotille and Bill Morlin will speak about this long-standing threat. CPM Community Listening Session, CPM wants to hear from your thoughts on the most pressing issues facing Central and Western WA during a lunchtime listening session, 12 noon, Feb. 19. Well Beings: Centering the Mental Health of Black Youth, 7 p.m., Feb. 25. addresses youth mental health and well-being. Learn more and register at https://www.cascadepublicmedia.org/events.

Classical KING FM & Seattle Opera:

Listen to an operatic masterpiece in the comfort of your home, The Ring, recorded by Seattle Opera in August 2005. 10 p.m., Feb. 6, Das Rheingold. 7 p.m., Feb. 7, Die Walküre. 7 p.m., Feb. 11, Siegfried. 10 p.m., Feb. 13, Götterdämmerung. More at https://www.seattleopera.org/kingfm.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP):

Indulge in cinematic junk food that feeds the soul and makes your eyes roll at MoPOP's So Bad, It's Good movie series, featuring Con Air, Feb. 13. If the horror genre is more to your liking, check out It's Coming from inside the House, showing Shivers on Feb. 19. More at https://www.mopop.org/programs-plus-education/programs/movies-at-mopop.

Pacific Northwest Ballet:

PNB's next virtual production of the 2020-21 season, Roméo & Juliette, posts digitally Feb. 11-15, just in time for Valentine's Day. Also for February, PNB offers live online re-creations of PNB's Open Program to give adults dance students the same ballet classes they know and love from the comfort of their own home, offered Monday through Saturday. More at https://www.pnb.org.

Pottery Northwest:

Explore your inner clay artist with a variety of two-hour classes offered online, Sustainable Practices: Glorious Glaze Waste, 10 a.m. Saturdays. Thrown Jars & Lids, 6 p.m., Mondays. Super fun Claytime Beginner's Handbuilding, pre-recorded. You can also sign up for Pottery NW Speaks: A Roundtable Discussion with Tip Toland, Patti Warashina, and Richard Notkin, 6 p.m., Feb. 26. More at https://www.potterynorthwest/classes.

Pacific Science Center:

Mars enthusiasts can indulge their curiosity at two February programs. Marvelous Mars, 10 a.m./1 p.m., Feb. 15, and 11 a.m., Feb. 16, offers an up-close look at the geology of Mars in light of the Perseverance Rover landing on Feb. 18. Ingenious Engineering, 1 p.m. Feb. and 2 p.m., Feb. 17, invites participants to create a simple rover capable of surviving a drop test and learn about some of the machines that have landed on Mars. Click on https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org/events-programs/all-ages-events for tickets and information.

Seattle Children's Theatre:

There's a place for every child at SCT Winter Drama School Classes. From story drama to acting, to musical theatre, physical comedy, improv and more. Class finder tools and scholarships make participation easy. More on classes, individualized experiences, workshop and residencies at https://SCT.org.

Seattle Opera

The Elixir of Love, a romantic romp through comedy, quackery and happy truths, streams online in honor of Valentine's Day, Feb. 12-14. Learn more and buy tickets at: https://www.seattleopera.org/on-stage/elixir-of-love-2020.

Masterclass Mondays, 5 p.m. on select Mondays, present an interactive, behind-the-scenes experience on the artistic process led by professional theater artists and former Seattle Rep collaborators from across the nation. Open to artists and non-artists (ages 15+ recommended). Registration is required. Tickets are free (suggested donation). https://www.seattlerep.org.

SIFF:

Film buffs can join virtual film appreciation classes 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., every Tuesday evening. The Hunt for Dr. Lecter, Feb. 9, slices into the world of Hannibal Lecter. Taught by John Trafton. Reel Black: Barry Jenkins and Black Skin in Color, Feb. 16, explores the depth of emotional storytelling attained through Barry Jenkins' use of color in feature films. Taught by Isabella Price. What The Femme: Rage!, Feb. 23, investigates the cinema's complicated relationship with revenge-seeking women. Taught by Isabella Price. Learn more about these and other film viewing options at https://www.SIFF.net

The VERA Project:

Hands-on workshops for all ages and all experience levels, offered virtually during COVID-19, are taught by expert members in the VERA community. Offered in February: Gig Poster Design, Audio Production with Reaper, Music Mixing and Mastering, Zine Making 101, Embroidery & DIY Culture, and Basics to Live Streaming. Learn more at: https://theveraproject.org/classes.