Seattle Center Announces Mix Of In-Person and Virtual Events This Month

November marks the start of a spirited and festive time at Seattle Center, as venues across the grounds prepare to welcome visitors with holiday cheer, programming and decoration. Many parts of the campus are resuming in-person events, with an impressive variety of live entertainment, illuminating exhibits, cultural festivals, live music and comedy and seasonal, family-friendly fare. Here is our list of things to do virtually (V) and in person (IP) this month:

Seattle Center Virtual Festál-The final festival in the 2021 Festál series, Hmong New Year Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, gives thanks at the end of the harvest season and honors ancestors with a celebration of music, dance, poetry, food and fashion. It streams at https://www.facebook.com/SeattleCenter and https://www.youtube.com/seattlecenter. Learn more about Festál, a series of 24 festivals presented in partnership with local organizations highlighting ethnic and cultural communities in our region, at http://www.seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Sculpture Walk (IP) features four art installations on the grounds now through the end of 2021. Developed through the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Art Interruptions program, the outdoor works include Los Trabajadores, Sus Apoyos, Y La Comunidad (The Workers, Their Advocators, And The Community) by Jovita Mercado, International Fountain covered walkway; Might be Going to Have Imagined This Place by Jac Oliver Trautman, Fisher Pavilion ADA elevator and Artists at Play Plaza; Inverted Pyramid by Nate Clark, South Founders Court; and Resilience by Fumi Amano, Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. More on the Sculpture Walk at http://www.seattlecenter.com/explore/arts/art-installations.

Awesome Exhibition (IP) features 38 large-scale LEGO creations incorporating nearly 1 million LEGO bricks, Nov. 13-Jan. 16, 2022, in Fisher Pavilion. This exclusive exhibit includes an 8-foot-tall, 660-pound Orca, the world's first life-sized LEGO brick Harley-Davidson and a NASA SLS rocket almost 25 feet high. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://AwesomeExhibition.com.

Seattle History Worth Preserving: Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit (IP) celebrates the rich military history in our state and region through timelines and stories. Learn why Fort Lawton is essential to the historical narrative of Seattle and how hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers were stationed there as part of the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry. Many were accomplished musicians and took part in an Army band that played for ships that left the Port of Seattle during WWI and WWII. They even took jazz music overseas during WWI. During this time period, Black soldiers served their county with integrity and pride, yet were not allowed to eat or sleep with their fellow soldiers. The exhibit presents The Roots of Jazz Music in Seattle, with Entremundos Quarteto, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 14, and Jay Thomas & The Phinney Five, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 28. Learn more at https://www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org.

Marion Oliver McCaw Hall presents Hasan Minhaj-The King's Jester (IP), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Nov. 13; and Warren Miller, Winter Starts Now (IP), 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 and 20. Information and tickets at https://www.mccawhall.com.

Seattle Center Winterfest creates a world of sparkling lights, festive amusements and family-friendly entertainment, Nov. 26-Dec. 31, online and at Seattle Center. Step inside Seattle Center Armory, decked for the holidays, and you will find Winter Train & Village and weekend Mainstage performances. Venture outside for noontime ice sculpting on Saturdays and colorful campus lights every day of the week. Check out virtual Student Showcases, ethnic cultural programming, contests and learn more about Winterfest at www.seattlecenter/winterfest.

Academy of Interactive Entertainment invites prospective students to a live streaming Open House, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Nov. 13, to find out more about the courses designed to prepare students for a start in game development, 3D animation and visual effects for film. The event includes presentations on industry trends, information about AIE courses and entry requirements. Learn more and register at https://seattle.aie.edu/aie_event/open-house.

A/NT Gallery presents A Touch of Light: Justice-Involved Veteran Art Exhibition and Welcome to my World: Bjoern T. M. Larsen (IP), Nov. 4-26. Opening reception (IP) is 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Nov. 6. More at https.//www.antgallery.org.

Book-It Repertory Theatre is taking the 2021-2022 season to slowly return to in-person productions. In November, the theater releases The Three Musketeer, streaming Nov. 23-June 30, 2022. The audio drama presents heart-pounding, wine-spilling, swashbuckling at its finest as it follows a young adventurer in search of his fortune. https://book-it.org/events/the-three-musketeers.

Chihuly l Garden & Glass (IP) celebrates our region's creative energy and inspiration through the artistic lens of glass artist Dale Chihuly. Exhibit hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 24; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Nov. 28-Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Sunday-Saturday, Dec. 18-30 and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 31. Warm up this season with live glassblowing demonstrations at the Community Hot Shop and stone-fired pizza in the outdoor Art Plaza, Nov. 24-Dec. 24. Elevate Clean protocols are in effect. Information and tickets at https://www.chihulygardenandglass.com.

Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center offers an eclectic mix of live entertainment this month including Andrea Bochelli-Believe World Tour, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3; The Eagles-Hotel California Tour, 8 p.m., Nov. 5 and 6; Evanescence + Halestrom, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7; Trevor Noah-Back to Abnormal World Tour, 8 p.m., Nov. 26 and Trans-Siberian Orchestra-Winter Tour 2021, 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Nov. 27. Tickets and information at: https://climatepledgearena.com.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center and Urban Indian Health Institute present Indigenous Voices: Ending HIV Stigma Through Storytelling & Drag, 12 noon-1 p.m., Nov. 4, via Zoom, with drag performances, storytelling and discussions that amplify voices on Indigenous sexual health.a?? RSVP for free at a??https://web.cvent.com/event/20ae2595-378b-4586-8bae-94b64cf28398/summary?rt=Ksxknchgm0KTsmjYLL4MqQ.

KEXP hosts several on-air in-studio performances this month (audio only) including: The Black Angels, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 7; IDLES, 12 noon, Nov. 9; Petite Amie, 12 noon, Nov. 10; Perfume Genius, 12 noon, Nov. 15; Margaritas Podridas, 12 noon, Nov. 17; La Luz, 12 noon, Nov. 24; Cuffed Up, 12 noon, Nov. 19 and Squid, 12 noon, Nov. 23. Learn more at https://kexp.org.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday, closed on Wednesdays. Proof of Vaccination or negative COVID test is required, and advance ticket purchasing is encouraged. Current exhibits include Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop, Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses, Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction; Indie Game Revolution and Pearl Jam: Home and Away. MoPOP's Film Series The Comeback features 9 - 5, 6 p.m., Nov. 13, Three female employees daydream about ending their sexist boss's tyrannical reign. After a weed-and-booze-fueled evening of harmless fantasizing, the ladies find that they have the opportunity to do just that. Tickets and more at https://www.mopop.org.

Pacific Northwest Ballet presents unique voices of three internationally acclaimed choreographers Rep 2 - Beyond Ballet: the combination of Ulysses Dove's mournful Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven, Jessica Lang's haunting Ghost Variations, and the PNB premiere of Alonzo King's The Personal Element promises unmatched emotion, expression, and musicality, Nov. 5-7, at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall and online with a ticket purchase. George Balanchine's The Nutcracker returns to the McCaw Hall stage, Nov. 26-Dec. 28, with its classic score, thrilling dance, resplendent costumes and scenery-and a magical story that fills the heart with cheer. https://www.pnb.org/nutcracker.

Pacific Science Center sparks curiosity and inspires scientific learning for all ages. General public tickets are available for HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever (IP), a highly interactive exhibition exploring the science, history and culture of hockey, makes its world premiere this month at Pacific Science Center. The exhibit goes to Feb. 27, 2022. https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org/hockey.

Seattle Children's Theatre tickets to live experiences go on sale Nov. 10, just in time for holiday gifting. Offerings include Red Riding Hood, Feb. 2-March 6, 2022; Seedfolks, March 4-20; The Best Summer Ever, March 22-April 17; Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: the Musical, May 5-22; Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963, May 3-22; and Air Play, June 1-12. Registration is also open for Holiday Break Camps. Learn more, register and buy tickets at https://www.sct.org.

Seattle Rep's Re)Imagine series continues a focus on Educational Theater Part 2: Arts Educators, 5 p.m., Nov. 4, free, imagining a more equitable and supported world of arts education.a??In Black is the Light: Solo Show Creation, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays and Sunday, Nov. 13-Jan. 15, 2022, actor, poet, and playwright Allyson Lee Brown leads a ten-week playwriting intensive designed exclusively for Black and Brown girls and femme-identifying individuals to create a ten-minute solo show that speaks to personal experiences as a young woman today. The Rep's play reading group, Kilroy's Club, looks at Lunch Buncha??by Sarah Einspanier, 11 a.m., Nov. 13 and 14. Reading Experimental Writing Workshop with Native Artist-in Residencea??Ariannea??True, 5 p.m., Nov. 17, free, teaches participants how to approach experimental works. Learn more at https://www.seattlerep.org.

SIFF screens Cinema Italian Style, Nov. 4-11, at SIFF Cinema Egyptian and streaming on the SIFF Channel. The festival showcases some of the best in current Italian films with in-person introductions and virtual filmmaker Q&As. More at https://www.siff.net/cis. Explore historical and contemporary cultural issues across the art of film virtually at SIFF Film Talks featuring: From Heartthrob to Movie Star, Nov. 4, exploring the devaluing of romcoms, rom-drams, soaps, and other content made specifically with the female gaze in mind; All Aboard: The Tracks of Cinema, Nov. 9, at the SIFF Film Center, looking at symbolism along the tracks of cinema history, from the very first Lumiere Bros. film to modern train-based stories; and cINeDIGENOUS: From Conception to Impact, Nov. 18, breaking down the filmmaking process, big and small, from conception to impact campaign. See the full Film Talks lineup, check out the current film lineup and learn more at https://www.siff.net/siff-cinema.

Space Needle (IP) opens at 10 a.m. daily (closing at various times) through Nov. 24; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Nov. 25; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Nov. 26-27 and 10 a.m. (closing at various times), Nov. 28-Dec. 17.

Santa returns to the Space Needle Nov. 26-Dec. 24! Sit with him in his all-new all-glass sleigh. Visit https://www.spaceneedle.com/holidays for Santa hours and more. Masks are required, along with proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for all ticketed guests ages 12 and over. Information and advance tickets at www.spaceneedle.com.

The Vera Project, an all-ages nonprofit space dedicated to fostering personal and community transformation through collaborative, youth-driven engagement in music and art, resumes full activities in November including the following live shows: Flitchlette, Flesh Produce and Apolojeesus, Nov. 4; Uniform and Portrayal of Guilt, Nov. 5; Kacy Hill, Nov. 6; Winnetka Bowling League, Nov. 8; Puma Blue, Nov. 9; Tiny Moving Parts, Nov. 17; Risk! Live in Seattle, Nov. 18. A few classes still have space for participants: Basics of Live Sound (LS 101), Nov. 6 and Nov. 16 and Intro to Concert Lighting, Nov. 20. More at https://theveraproject.org/vera-events.

While in-person events are returning to venues across the grounds, many require attendee health measures such as masking, currently a state mandate, and proof of vaccination, a King County mandate that began on Oct. 25. So, be sure to check the presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety measures. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.