STG Announces Annual Fundraiser

Seattle Theatre Group has announced that its annual fundraiser, Reopening Doors to the Arts, includes a challenge match. Thanks to the generosity of the theatre's Board of Directors and The Bradley Family Foundation, every donation up to $407,500 will be matched! All contributions help in the theatre's mission to continue creating enriching experiences in the arts, engaging diverse communities and stewarding historic theatres.



The annual fundraiser includes even more than the challenge match. Starting this Friday, May 7th, all are invited to explore and bid in an online auction, featuring unique items, experiences, and 100 show posters! Interested participants can register for the auction beginning at 12pm PST on Friday.



The online auction closes on Saturday, May 15th, after the premiere of the free virtual Reopening Doors to the Arts event, featuring performances from Brandi Carlile, Cast Members from Broadway's Ain't Too Proud and Hadestown, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Degenerate Art Ensemble, Nickel Creek, and highlights from STG's Education & Community Engagement Programs. Tune in to enjoy on our website, Facebook page or YouTube channel at 5:30 pm PST on Saturday, May 15th. No registration required. This free virtual event will be closed captioned.



More about the Reopening Doors to the Arts challenge match, online auction and virtual event can be found on at stgpresents.org/doors