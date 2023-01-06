SEATTLE CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS (JAY'S PICKS) 2022

Dear Readers, I don't need to tell you, it's been a crazy year. Many theaters just coming back to life or ramping up again post pandemic. But even with all the chaos, Seattle still comes up with some amazing shows from theaters large and small. Here's a list of my personal picks for outstanding shows and performers from the past year, 2022.

The Cast of The Wiz at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Photo credit: Mark Kitaoka

Best Costume Design

Jarrod Barnes - THE WIZ - The 5th Avenue Theatre

Honorable Mention

Alissa Cattabriga - TITANISH - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

Best Lighting Design

Andrew Smith - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

Honorable Mentions

Jeff Croiter - BRUCE - Seattle Rep

Geoff Korf - SELLING KABUL - Seattle Rep

Connie Yun - THE THIN PLACE - ACT

The cast of Bruce at the Seattle Rep.

Photo credit: Lindsay Thomas

Best Scenic Design

Jason Sherwood - BRUCE - Seattle Rep

Honorable Mentions

Lex Marcos - SELLING KABUL - Seattle Rep

Carey Wong - HOTTER THAN EGYPT - ACT

Best Sound Design

Matthew Starritt and Erin Bednarz - THE THIN PLACE - ACT

Honorable Mentions

Brian Hsieh - BRUCE - Seattle Rep

D.R. Amromin - SELLING KABUL - Seattle Rep

Best Choreography

Juel D. Lane - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

Honorable Mentions

Katy Tabb - MAMMA MIA - Village Theatre

Kathryn Van Meter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

The cast of Lizzie from Just Us Girls & Co.

Photo credit: Scott Breitbarth

Best Musical Direction

Chris DiStefano - LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co.

Honorable Mentions

Aaron M. Davis Norman and Andrew Pang - MAMMA MIA - Village Theatre

Nathan Young - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Showtunes

David Coulter - GHOSTS - Seattle Rep

RJ Tancioco - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

Kooper Campbell and Justine Stillwell in

Titanish at Seattle Public Theater.

Photo credit: Truman Buffett

Best New Play or Musical

TITANISH by Jeff Schell, Ryan Dobosh and Mark Siano - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

Honorable Mentions

BRUCE by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker - Seattle Rep

HOTTER THAN EGYPT by Yussef El Guindi - ACT

LA TOFANA'S POISON EMPORIUM by Joy McCullough - Macha Theatre Works

Best Direction of a Musical

Jay Woods - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

Honorable Mentions

Faith Bennett Russell - MAMMA MIA - Village Theatre

Donna Feore - BRUCE - Seattle Rep

Kelly Kitchens - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Showtunes

Best Direction of a Play

Jamil Jude - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

Honorable Mentions

John Langs - SWEAT - ACT

Valerie Curtis-Newton - SELLING KABUL - Seattle Rep

Carey Perloff - GHOSTS - Seattle Rep

Brandon J. Simmons - THE THIN PLACE - ACT

Malika Oyetimein - TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Rep

The cast of 9 to 5 The Musical from Showtunes

Photo credit: Chris Bennion

Best Ensemble

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Showtunes

Honorable Mentions

LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co.

TITANISH - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

LOLA - The Can Can

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

Brandon Felker - TITANISH - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

Honorable Mentions

Karen Skrinde - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Showtunes

Jaysen Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

John David Scott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

Nate Tenenbaum - THE WIZ - The 5th Avenue Theatre

The cast of Sweat at ACT.

Photo credit: Truman Buffett

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

Reginald André Jackson - SWEAT - ACT

Honorable Mentions

Julie Briskman - THE THIN PLACE - ACT

Brandon G. Stalling - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

Best Performer in a Musical

Sarah Russell - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Showtunes

Honorable Mentions

Justine Stillwell - TITANISH - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

Kooper Campbell - TITANISH - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

Porscha Shaw - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

Kyle Ward and Nicholas Japaul Bernard

in Choir Boy at ACT Theatre.

Photo credit: Tracy Martin

Best Performer in a Play

Nicholas Japaul Bernard - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

Honorable Mentions

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio - GHOSTS - Seattle Rep

David Strathairn - GHOSTS - Seattle Rep

MacGregor Arney - TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Rep

Jen Taylor - HOTTER THAN EGYPT - ACT

Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The 5th Avenue Theatre

Honorable Mentions

TITANISH - The Habit and Seattle Public Theater

LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Showtunes

LOLA - The Can Can

Jayse Wright, Kate E Cook, Shanelle Leonard, and

Rebecca Cort in Beauty and the Beast at the 5th Avenue.

Photo credit: Tracy Martin

Best Play

CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT

Honorable Mentions

GHOSTS - Seattle Rep

TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Rep

SELLING KABUL - Seattle Rep

HOTTER THAN EGYPT - ACT