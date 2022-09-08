Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL at The Can Can

Review: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL at The Can Can

A spooky, funny, and sexy good time.

Seattle News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
Review: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL at The Can Can
Richard Peacock, Jonathan Betchtel, and Tori Gresham
in The Hitchcock Hotel at The Can Can.
Photo credit: Nate Watters

The Can Can is back, Dear Readers, with their ode to all things that go bump and grind in the night, "The Hitchcock Hotel". And just like past offerings, they continue to up their game with this new spooky, sexy show.

As usual, Jonathan Betchtel, or Jonny, is our host with the most (wearing the least) for the evening. He's the straight man in this story as he recounts his time working as a handyman at the infamous "Hitchcock Hotel". Doing all sorts of jobs and working both in front and in the back (his joke, not mine). As a fresh faced, eager young kid, he's greeted by the sultry gatekeepers Shadow and Silhouette (dancers Shadow Mintrone and Sasha Voyt) and once shown inside the hotel he encounters the mistress of the hotel, Madame Maybell (Tori Gresham) and her able-bodied assistant Frankly Mydear (Richard Peacock). And with co-workers like this, how can good times not ensue?

Now, I said they had upped their game. Jonny is still the most charming of emcees with the audience in the palm of his hand. And the dance from Mintrone and Voyt definitely raises the temperature in the room. And of course, there's some gorgeous singing from Peacock and Gresham. All that's par for the course. But last night felt like they were playing more. Playing with the comedy and banter in the scenes between the numbers. And let me tell you, it worked. Director Chris Pink and Bechtel have not only crafted a fun story with some delightful new lyrics to musical theater standards from Pink & Pezzner, but they've also focused more on the comedic chops of their fantastic cast and let the laughs fly. Certainly one of their funnier offerings.

But those voices. Peacock again thrills with astounding pipes and even more astounding muscles. But the vocals that blew me away last night were from Gresham. Her cutting rendition of "You Don't Own Me" brought the house to its knees and not just from the correlation to a certain questionable Supreme Court decision that garnered its own cheers. She managed to take this well-known song and make it her own with a delicious build in the number until the final crescendo that had the audience screaming for more.

But not to worry, it wasn't all laughs and scares, Jonny and Shadou still brought in one of their sensuous numbers including a stunning lamplit aerial from Jonny. And Voyt, who's new to the cast, added her own killer moves to the night. But it was a zombie-esque number from Mintrone that threw me for a loop.

A few moments where the energy level dipped aside, the show just shows off what The Can Can does best, give a thrilling night for all. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the Can Can's "The Hitchcock Hotel" a still giggling YAY. Once you check in to this hotel you'll never want to leave.

"The Hitchcock Hotel" performs at The Can Can through November 27th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.


Regional Awards


From This Author - Jay Irwin

         Born and raised in Seattle, WA, Jay has been a theater geek for years.  He attends as many shows as he can around the country and loves taking in new exciting... (read more about this author)


Review: HAMILTON at The Paramount TheatreReview: HAMILTON at The Paramount Theatre
August 5, 2022

The juggernaut, the glory, the hot ticket in town has returned. Yes, “Hamilton”, that multiple Tony Award winning phenomenon that’s still a big seller on Broadway has made its way back to Seattle and, good news, you have a bit over a month to catch it. Even better news, they’re doing the lottery for $10 tickets again. And possibly the best news, this production and its cast are fantastic!
Review: COME FROM AWAY at 5th Avenue TheatreReview: COME FROM AWAY at 5th Avenue Theatre
July 23, 2022

Dear Readers, if you feel you don’t want/need to see the musical “Come From Away”, currently playing at the 5th Avenue Theatre, I’m here to tell you, you’re wrong.
Review: TITANISH at Seattle Public TheaterReview: TITANISH at Seattle Public Theater
July 16, 2022

The Habit has done it again! First, they wowed us with their hilarious sketch comedy, then branched out into sidesplitting playwrighting with the recurring “A Very Die Hard Christmas”, not to mention their “Indiana Jones” send up. But now The Habit in conjunction with Seattle Public Theater have set their sights on that 90’s epic love story that just couldn’t be sunk, “Titanic”, with their hysterical “Titanish”. And their new show proves they know good comedy.
Review: HADESTOWN at The Paramount TheatreReview: HADESTOWN at The Paramount Theatre
July 13, 2022

Dear Readers, every now and again something comes through town that takes musical theater to a whole new level. The Tony Award winner for Best Musical “Hadestown”, currently playing at the Paramount Theatre is one of those shows. And sadly, even with its Tony win, too few people know about it. Let’s try and correct that shall we?
Review: LIZZIE from Just Us Girls & Co.Review: LIZZIE from Just Us Girls & Co.
June 25, 2022

Dear Readers, if you’re not familiar with the rock musical “Lizzie” with music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt and Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Tim Maner then I pity you. This kick ass, girl power show has one of the most infectious scores that I’ve come across in years. But I can also offer you some good news, as theater company Just Us Girls & Co. have brought this rocking tale to Seattle and just in time it seems. Now some bad news, it’s only running for two weekends, so I implore you to get your tickets now!