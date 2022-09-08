Review: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL at The Can Can

Richard Peacock, Jonathan Betchtel, and Tori Gresham

in The Hitchcock Hotel at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

The Can Can is back, Dear Readers, with their ode to all things that go bump and grind in the night, "The Hitchcock Hotel". And just like past offerings, they continue to up their game with this new spooky, sexy show.

As usual, Jonathan Betchtel, or Jonny, is our host with the most (wearing the least) for the evening. He's the straight man in this story as he recounts his time working as a handyman at the infamous "Hitchcock Hotel". Doing all sorts of jobs and working both in front and in the back (his joke, not mine). As a fresh faced, eager young kid, he's greeted by the sultry gatekeepers Shadow and Silhouette (dancers Shadow Mintrone and Sasha Voyt) and once shown inside the hotel he encounters the mistress of the hotel, Madame Maybell (Tori Gresham) and her able-bodied assistant Frankly Mydear (Richard Peacock). And with co-workers like this, how can good times not ensue?

Now, I said they had upped their game. Jonny is still the most charming of emcees with the audience in the palm of his hand. And the dance from Mintrone and Voyt definitely raises the temperature in the room. And of course, there's some gorgeous singing from Peacock and Gresham. All that's par for the course. But last night felt like they were playing more. Playing with the comedy and banter in the scenes between the numbers. And let me tell you, it worked. Director Chris Pink and Bechtel have not only crafted a fun story with some delightful new lyrics to musical theater standards from Pink & Pezzner, but they've also focused more on the comedic chops of their fantastic cast and let the laughs fly. Certainly one of their funnier offerings.

But those voices. Peacock again thrills with astounding pipes and even more astounding muscles. But the vocals that blew me away last night were from Gresham. Her cutting rendition of "You Don't Own Me" brought the house to its knees and not just from the correlation to a certain questionable Supreme Court decision that garnered its own cheers. She managed to take this well-known song and make it her own with a delicious build in the number until the final crescendo that had the audience screaming for more.

But not to worry, it wasn't all laughs and scares, Jonny and Shadou still brought in one of their sensuous numbers including a stunning lamplit aerial from Jonny. And Voyt, who's new to the cast, added her own killer moves to the night. But it was a zombie-esque number from Mintrone that threw me for a loop.

A few moments where the energy level dipped aside, the show just shows off what The Can Can does best, give a thrilling night for all. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the Can Can's "The Hitchcock Hotel" a still giggling YAY. Once you check in to this hotel you'll never want to leave.

"The Hitchcock Hotel" performs at The Can Can through November 27th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.