Review: HOUSE OF HEARTS at The Can Can

Love, laughs, and naked people … what more do you want?

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre
Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cance Photo 4 Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions

Review: HOUSE OF HEARTS at The Can Can
Review: HOUSE OF HEARTS at The Can Can
The company of House of Hearts
at The Can Can.
Photo credit: Nate Watters

Come with me, Dear Readers, for a little trip down the rabbit hole to “House of Hearts”, the latest offering at The Can Can.  If you’ve read my previous reviews of The Can Can shows, you know of my love for these folks.  And if you’ve seen any of their shows, you know they consistently put on the good stuff.  But if you haven’t partaken in the hilarious debauchery of The Can Can, what are you waiting for?!

Our story this time is loosely reminiscent of “Alice in Wonderland”, sans Alice.  We’re in the Land of Broken Hearts where Queen Astral (Jasmine Jean Sim) rules with an iron hand.  Love is outlawed and anyone showing even the slightest bit of love or romance is thrown into the Pit of Death (dun dun dun).  But her sister, Princess Aurora (Shadou Mintrone) has fallen in love with the Jester Puck (Jonathan Betchtel) due to their common affinity for mime.  And they might be able to hide their relationship were it not for the scheming and sexy pussycat Persia (Rey Rodriguez) whose “meows” can only be translated by Astral’s other sister, the somewhat ditzy Princess Luna (Tori Gresham).  And let the chaos commence.

As usual, the story is there as a delicious backdrop for the musical and dance numbers, so it’s not too complicated.  But who cares when you are faced with these scantily clad super talents?  Jonathan takes on the emcee duties, of course, and he’s as hilarious as ever.  With that smile and his charisma (not to mention his other attributes) the audience are easily his willing playthings.  And he does like to play with them to hilarious result.  I especially loved, on the night I went, when he brought up someone’s 69-year-old mother, Jackie, for some fun.  We loved it almost as much as Jackie did. 

Review: HOUSE OF HEARTS at The Can Can
Shadou Mintrone and Jonathan Betchtel in
House of Hearts at The Can Can.
Photo credit: Nate Watters

Even with messing around with the audience, Jonathan still has time for his storyline duties and, of course, his sultry dance numbers with Shadou.  The two of them have such insane chemistry together, with their numbers that are a hair’s breadth from getting someone in the room pregnant, especially when they mount up on those amazing iron contraptions they have.  Just stunning.  But Shadou is also stunning on her own or with others in the crew, don’t get me wrong, but it’s those duets that always thrill.

Rey, struts about the stage as the feline companion to the Queen with a sensual grace.  I know that cats typically don’t wear clothes and Rey certainly, and thankfully, is aiming towards that goal.  He dances and cavorts about the stage with that sinewy body with seeming ease, even as he’s mounting the guard rails of the catwalk or hanging from the rafters.  And his malevolent kitty may not have said much but was delightful, nonetheless.  I’ve only seen him in a few shows now, but he is a welcome addition.

Which leads me to Jasmine and Tori, our chanteuses.  The two of them typically take on the lion’s share of the singing, and this time was no different.  Jasmine leading their renditions of “Don’t Tell Mama” as well as “Poison” blew the roof off the place.  It must be expensive to keep putting that roof back on, because she blows it back off on the regular.  And Tori’s ode to the “Pussycat” was super fun.  And both seem to be relishing their characters this time around.  Jasmine owns the stage as the Queen who must be obeyed (and we want to obey).  And Tori was achingly funny as the awkward sister who just wants to play with the squirrels.  I love it when Tori goes for the comedy roles because she certainly has the comedic chops for them.  But the house truly came down when the two of them teamed up for a duet of “Imagine”.  An absolutely divine moment.

Normally when discussing performers, Dear Readers, you may notice that I refer to them by their last names, but here I went with first names.  That’s because by the end of any performance at the Can Can, you feel like these folks are friends.  At least I do.  And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give The Can Can’s “House of Hearts” an “absolutely delighted that I finally got to see this one” YAY+.  For those that love the Can Can, you know you want to go.  For those that have never been, you are missing out and YOU WANT TO GO!

“House of Hearts” performs at The Can Can through March 3rd.  For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Seattle! Winners include Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, Can Can Culinary Cabaret and more.

2
Tonights Performances of Disneys THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancell Photo
Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions

Tonight's performance of The Lion King is canceled due to icy conditions. Please see the news release for more information.

3
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes To The Paramount This June Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes To The Paramount This June

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will present the Seattle engagement of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country at The Paramount Theatre from June 25 – 30.

4
The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPT Photo
The School Of Drama At The University Of Washington Is Pleased To Present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1

The School of Drama at the University of Washington will present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1, a play written by Carlos Murillo, directed by graduate M.F.A.

From This Author - Jay Irwin

         Born and raised in Seattle, WA, Jay has been a theater geek for years.  He attends as many shows as he can around the country and loves taking in new exciting wo... Jay Irwin">(read more about this author)

Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount TheatreReview: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACTReview: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT
Review: MJ at The Paramount TheatreReview: MJ at The Paramount Theatre
Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre WorkshopReview: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop

Videos

Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program Video
Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
God of Carnage in Seattle God of Carnage
SecondStory Rep (1/12-1/28)Tracker
Becoming Dr. Ruth in Seattle Becoming Dr. Ruth
Village Theatre (1/16-2/18)
The Addams Family: Young@Part in Seattle The Addams Family: Young@Part
Theatre33 (2/09-2/11)
Whidbey Island Film Festival in Seattle Whidbey Island Film Festival
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (1/17-1/21)
Sunset Boulevard in Seattle Sunset Boulevard
Showtunes Theatre (2/03-2/11)
Frozen in Seattle Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
The Burden of Not Having a Tail by Carrie Barrett in Seattle The Burden of Not Having a Tail by Carrie Barrett
Idiom Theater (1/04-1/20)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Seattle Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
The Paramount Theatre (2/26-2/26)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Seattle SIX (Boleyn Tour)
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (1/23-1/28)
Deathtrap by Ira Levin in Seattle Deathtrap by Ira Levin
Harlequin Productions (1/19-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You