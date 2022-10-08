Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A WHITE HAUNTING at MAP Theatre

A Horror-com/Rom-com for our time.

Oct. 08, 2022  
If you've ever seen a MAP Theatre show, Dear Readers, then you know they tend toward the odd little stories laced with humor, but ultimately fairly dark and twisted. But you also know they tend to do those odd little stories, quite well. Their current production of Brian Dang's "A White Haunting" is certainly no exception. But while I enjoyed the show, the production, and the premise, the script itself felt like it was having issues finding a satisfying ending.

Billed as a horror-com/rom-com, we're invited to look in on the date of two young men, Darren and Tchai (Patrick Tolden and Rhys Daly). They're an adorable new couple talking about what new couples do, what to watch on Netflix, previous relationships, and whether or not pineapple belongs on a pizza. But said pizza brings in an unwelcomed visitor to their evening in the guise of a pizza delivery boy (Brandon Ryan). A delivery boy who turns out to be a serial killer on the hunt for his latest victims.

The script has a ton of potential. The writing from Dang is crisp and biting with lots of humor and really lets you get to know all three characters. And the penchant for an otherworldly yet snarky voice to read aloud some of the more violent stage directions, amps up the level of quirkiness to a delightful effect, keeping the darker moments from becoming too dark. And the pace of the show from director Zenaida Rose Smith is sublime, putting all of us on a very intense roller coaster with only a bloody end in sight. But that's where the show breaks down, the ending. Dang's script flounders a bit when trying to find that ending. We go back and forth with the intentions of the characters a few too many times so when we finally get to the climax, it feels a bit anti-climactic. Plus Smith has allowed many of the moments to become too loud, too violent, and sometimes too prolonged in their attempt to show internal struggles, making it difficult to get to the place of a happy ending where she wants us. We're a little too traumatized by what's come before and the back and forth of it all that I, personally, had trouble reconciling with the final moments.

As always, MAP Theatre tends to make the most of the small budgets they have and especially the props and costumes from Jessamyn Bateman-Iino and Corinne Park-Buffelen are inspired. I'm not sure which of them was responsible for the "blood launchers" on the costumes but, well done! And that gun, it just has to be seen to understand its brilliance.

And as usual, they always manage to pull in some insanely talented casts. Ryan is a staple of MAP shows and I hope that trend never stops. He brings a delicious insanity to the role making this killer equal parts terrifying, likable, and fun. A deadly combination to be sure. And as always, his laser focus in any role brings an incredible vibrancy to whatever he plays. But don't think that the other two are overshadowed on this stage, as each hold their own against this powerhouse. Tolden, as the lone voice of complete reason of the piece, brings an unwavering strength to the role putting the audience instantly on his side in all the mayhem. And then there's Daly. I've rarely seen someone who can match Ryan with his intensity and wit, but Daly pulls it off. From the start, his command of the script and his cadence has the audience in the palm of his hand. And when the darkness falls on the play, he brings it to full, raw, and terrifying life. Those moments of overly prolonged turmoil I mentioned before come from him and could be pulled back but overall, a stunning performance.

The show is funny, horrifying, and provocative with just enough of the surreal to make it stand out from the crowd. It's just that ending that loses steam. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give MAP Theatre's production of "A White Haunting" a slightly still traumatized YAY-. Once again, MAP Theatre has given us a look into their odd little psyches to delightful effect.

"A White Haunting" from MAP Theatre performs at 18th and Union through October 22nd. For tickets or information visit them online at www.map-theatre.com.





From This Author - Jay Irwin

         Born and raised in Seattle, WA, Jay has been a theater geek for years.  He attends as many shows as he can around the country and loves taking in new exciting... (read more about this author)


October 8, 2022

