Red Rover Theatre Company Presents PATRIMONY in May

What happens when a troubled teenager asks the help of his imaginary friend from childhood? Even if this creature could be located, what aid could he possibly offer?

Patrimony, a play whose secrets never seem to end, opens one week from now for only eight performances. This new work was written by award-winning Seattle playwright Duane Kelly, author of eleven full-length plays, including Escorting Tom, Enquiry Concerning Hereafter, and Visiting Cezanne. The latter two are being produced this August at the Edinburgh Fringe, the world's largest theatre festival.

Patrimony's stellar cast, focused on rehearsals for the past month, can't wait to perform before our live audiences.

Director: Alma Davenport

Cast: Foster Nix (Eli York), Anthony Floyd (Elbert), Alba Davenport (Samantha York), Jeremy Moller (Jack Armstrong)

Design and Production: Jeremy Hollis, Scenic; Sam Reid-McKee, Lighting; Johanna Melamed, Sound; Fawn Bartlett, Costumes; Brandon Eller, Stage Manager

Performances run May 5-14, 2022

Where: 18th & Union Arts Space, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle 98122

Tickets: $43 to $10. Available online at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door (depending on availability).