Recipients Announced For The 21st Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

The 5th Avenue Theatre has recognized the dedication of High School Musical Theater educators and students with The 2022/23 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Project. Now in its 21st year, this program honors the accomplishments of Washington State students and the communities that foster their talents.

The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Project celebrates and honors exceptional accomplishments from the 2022/23 school year. Each year, high schools from across Washington State submit their work for consideration through The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards. This year, a panel of acclaimed theater professionals viewed high school students' submissions from across the state.

"The level of dedication, passion, and commitment to the arts that we see from the participants of these programs is awe inspiring," said assistant director of education and engagement, Connie Corrick. "The energy these students bring to their programs is exhilarating and the recognition they have received is a testament to their exceptional talent. We are honored to be celebrating these individuals for all their hard work."

The Recipients of The 21st Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

Special Honors: Student Excellence Awards

Cody Wattendorf, Production Pitch Project, Lighting Design for Matilda the Musical

Emma Jollie, Character Development Project, Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Outstanding Work by a Student in Choreography

Neha Mahesh, Redmond High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Work by a Student in Lighting Design

Cody Wattendorf, The Overlake School, Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Work in Character Development

Addison Jones, Tahoma High School, Constance in The Clockmaker's Daughter

Ellen Hume, Shorewood High School, Rose Fenny in Dogfight

Emma Jollie, Fife High School, Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Jodi Rossano, Federal Way High School, Heather MacNamara in Heathers: The Musical

Joshua Miller, Tahoma High School, Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Kyle Gerstel, Mercer Island High School, Danny Zuko in Grease

MacKenzie Stiles, Heritage High School, Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress

Maria Knauss, Tahoma High School, Jane Doe in Ride the Cyclone

McKale Granados, Bellevue Christian School, The Witch in Into the Woods

Special Recognition in Character Development

Abigail Weiss, Mercer Island High School, Betty Rizzo in Grease

Anna DeBord, Bellevue Christian School, Little Red in Into the Woods

Asier Sadaba, Mercer Island High School, Noel Gruber in Ride the Cyclone

Ava Skinner, Bellevue Christian School, Cinderella in Into the Woods

Benjamin Norman, Fife High School, Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Bodie Borg, Bellevue Christian School, Jack in Into the Woods

Christopher Noordman, Stadium High School, Enjolras in Les Misérables

Colin Pennell, Fife High School, Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Hampton Kay, Bellevue Christian School, The Wolf in Into the Woods

Hanah Georgiu, Bellevue Christian School, The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods

Hannah Rose, Federal Way High School, Donkey in Shrek The Musical

Josiah Clark, Bellevue Christian School, The Baker in Into the Woods

Katie Metteer, Bellevue Christian School, Jack's Mother in Into the Woods

Keaton Englund,Fife High School, Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Lucy Amann, Federal Way High School, Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!

Melia Mills, Cedarcrest High School, Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Milo Mechem-Mille, Mercer Island High School, JD in Heathers: The Musical

Sage Mattson, Fife High School, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Special Honors: Outstanding Educators

Elizabeth Jacobsen, Stadium High School

Elizabeth McMurray-Hauk, Juanita High School

Special Honors: Student Achievement

Callie Kinnan, Bellevue Christian School

Haili Horiuchi, Stadium High School

Kindred McQueen, Mercer Island High School

Rhianna Johnson, Sehome High School

Special Honors: Educational Impact

Stadium High School, Les Misérables

Special Honors: Parent Support

Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Marysville High Schools Drama Boosters

Trisha Ross, Angie Winter, Sheri Blanchard, Marlena Dank, Tom Winter, Jim Ross, Leah Crumrine, Michelle Brediger, Lisa Sawyers, Seann and Heidi Legaspi, Katie Pagle, Kara Moddejonge, Melissa Romano Stadium High School, Theresa Griswold

Special Honors: Senior Spotlight

Alex Gutridge, Hockinson High School

Arin Hunt, Aberdeen High School

Hampton Kay, Bellevue Christian School

Chels Crook, Sehome High School

Disha Cattamanchi, Juanita High School

Ethan Cordova, Tahoma High School

Evelyn Wygle, Stadium High School

Francisco Cruz, North Creek High School

Oscar LaVergne, Wenatchee High School

Sadie Jensen, Mercer Island High School

2022/23 Participant Schools

Aberdeen High School

Bellevue Christian School

Cedarcrest High School

Federal Way High School

Fife High School

Heritage High School

Hockinson High School

Juanita High School

Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Mercer Island High School

North Creek High School

Redmond High School

Sehome High School

Shorewood High School

Stadium High School

Tahoma High School

The Overlake School

Wenatchee High School

About The 5th Avenue Theatre:

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love—giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create with big talent and bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and our region's largest performing arts employer, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 30,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.

