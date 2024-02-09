ReAct Theatre Presents ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER By Rajiv Joseph This Spring

A moving, timely comedy/ drama brought to life by two stellar local casts.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 1 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024- Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season
LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre Photo 3 LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre
Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall Photo 4 Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall

ReAct Theatre Presents ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER By Rajiv Joseph This Spring

ReAct Theatre has announced the Seattle Premiere of Animals Out of Paper, by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Julie Beckman. 

A world-renowned reclusive origami artist, a high school Indian American prodigy, and his caring teacher -- each is broken in their own ways.  This timely story examines how the unfolding of isolated and lonely lives can get messy.  Pulitzer Prize winning writer Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) delivers a richly layered, poignant, and quirky comedy/drama that explores the transformative power of creativity and the healing power of connection.

Now in its 30th year of production, ReAct Theatre strives to explore the diversity of our community and produce innovative, quality theatrical entertainment through multi-ethnic and non-traditional casting.  ReAct returns to production at 12th Ave Arts with its first play since the pandemic. 

To provide more opportunities for local artists as well as provide coverage in case of actor illness, ReAct is rehearsing two casts for the performances, who will alternate performances. This innovative production model has been embraced by many theatres both locally and nationally.

Julie Beckman returns to 12th Ave Arts as a guest director at ReAct with a play that speaks to the heart.  In her 27th year in Seattle, Julie's recent directing credits include OR, with Theatre22 at Seattle Public Theater, A Christmas Carol (2021) at ACT Seattle, her own adaptation of Alice in Wonderland with Theatre22 at Seattle's Volunteer Park, along with a handful of plays at 12th Ave Arts including The Revolutionists, The Happiest Song Plays Last, and Annapurna with Theatre22.  In the Seattle area, she has also worked with Strawshop, Book-It, Sound Theatre, MAP, eSe Teatro, Latino Theatre Projects, Theater Schmeater, Athena Theatre Project, and Island Shakespeare Festival.

Animals Out of Paper is a richly layered, poignant, and quirky comedy/drama about origami experts that explores how life can get messy as it unfolds. When a world-renowned origami artist opens her studio to a high school, hip-hopping, prodigy folder and his teacher, they find surprising connection…and healing.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at ACT Photo
Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at ACT

If you’re unfamiliar with the playwright Samuel D. Hunter, Dear Readers, you shouldn’t be. His latest, “A Case for the Existence of God”, currently playing at ACT, isn’t the first of his we’ve seen in the area. We were blessed with his “A Great Wilderness” back in 2014, plus his “The Whale” which first got a workshop at the Icicle Creek Theatre Festival, not to mention it’s latest life as an Oscar winning film in 2022. His raw takes on modern lives are exhilarating and his current production at ACT is no different.

2
Seattles Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at Photo
Seattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at The Paramount Theatre

Seattle’s top young jazz musicians will be performing at the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz event at The Paramount Theatre. The concert is on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

3
Seattle Mens Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert Photo
Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert

Seattle Men’s Chorus' Love Beyond Borders, celebrating the power of love even through the most challenging of circumstances, will feature tickets that are more affordable than ever thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

4
Seattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in April Photo
Seattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in April

 ReAct Theatre has announced the Seattle Premiere of Animals Out of Paper, by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Julie Beckman.  Performances run April 19 - May 19. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Seattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at The Paramount TheatreSeattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at The Paramount Theatre
Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS ConcertSeattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert
Seattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in AprilSeattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in April
Can Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' DiscountCan Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' Discount

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
Clue in Seattle Clue
The 5th Avenue Theatre (7/09-7/21)
Black Ice: An American Sitcom Improvised in Seattle Black Ice: An American Sitcom Improvised
Unexpected Productions (2/04-2/25)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (5/14-6/16)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (4/27-5/19)
A Doll's House Part 2 in Seattle A Doll's House Part 2
OutCast Productions (3/08-3/24)
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 in Seattle A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Tacoma Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
Sunset Boulevard in Seattle Sunset Boulevard
Showtunes Theatre (2/03-2/11)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Seattle Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
The Paramount Theatre (2/26-2/26)
The Knight of the Burning Pestle in Seattle The Knight of the Burning Pestle
Idiom Theater (2/08-3/02)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (6/22-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You