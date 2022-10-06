Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROE Begins Performances Tomorrow at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

ROE Begins Performances Tomorrow at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Playwright Lisa Loomer reworked the original play to reflect current events – including the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court Decision of Roe v. Wade. 

Register for Seattle News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts is one of the first theaters in the country to secure the rights to playwright Lisa Loomer's current script of Roe. The first production of Roe was originally commissioned in 2016 through the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's American Revolutions program. Six years later, the world has changed, and playwright Lisa Loomer reworked the original play to reflect current events - including the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court Decision of Roe v. Wade.

About Roe

Roe travels through various landscapes evoking different Americas. Roe v. Wade was conceived in a pizza parlor, argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, and has been at the center of heated debates ever since. Playwright Lisa Loomer, a Whidbey Island Hedgebrook alum and co-writer of the screenplay Girl Interrupted, brings to the stage a fundamental divide between the cast of 13 characters, along with a large cultural divide.


"WICA's choice to produce this play at this time is a powerful one," said Director Rose Woods, founder and first Artistic Director of Island Shakespeare Company. "A human's right to choose what is right for their own body and beliefs is tantamount to why I chose to do this," said Woods. "It isn't an easy story, but it is an important one."

WICA's Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan says she was intrigued by the original script, but didn't think it was "spot on" anymore. "Wouldn't it be great if the playwright could update it to now?" Duncan asked. Turns out that Lisa Loomer updates the script every time it's produced in order for it to stay relevant and fresh. "With the help of a Hedgebrook alum, I was able to get in touch with Lisa and her agent," said Duncan. "We won the rights to be one of only three theaters in the country to fully produce this updated script after the fall of Roe v. Wade."

The cast of 11 adult actors and two youth, who portray 52 characters, comes from the Greater Seattle area and Whidbey Island.

Teresa Hess
Helen Roundhill
Katrina Collins Bentsen
Julie Boren
Jacq Babb
Abie Ekenezar
Gail Liston
Lexi Warden
Miles Harrison
Zachary Schneider
Jeff Natter
Layla Akhtar
Kaia Bentsen

Performance Details:

What: Whidbey Island Center for the Arts presents Lisa Loomer's premiere of Roe, directed by Rose Woods.

When: October 7-22, 2022 (Preview is October 7, Pay-What-You-Will at the door. Opening Night is October 8 at 7:30PM).

Where: Whidbey Island Center for the Arts is located at 565 Camano Avenue in Langley, Washington

Schedule/Tickets: Available online and at the WICA Box Office (360.221.8268).





More Hot Stories For You


A VERY DRUNKEN CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Tagney Jones Hall in DecemberA VERY DRUNKEN CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Tagney Jones Hall in December
October 6, 2022

After sold-out performances in 2021, Seattle's beloved Drunken Tenor, Robert McPherson, is back for a repeat of his hit comedy special, A Very Drunken Christmas Carol. The show will play four performances: December 9, 11, 16, & 18, 2022 at Tagney Jones Hall.
Washington National Opera Performs R. Strauss' ELEKTRA, October 29– November 12Washington National Opera Performs R. Strauss' ELEKTRA, October 29– November 12
October 4, 2022

Washington National Opera (WNO) will present Richard Strauss' Greek tragedy Elektra, October 29–November 12, 2022 in the Opera House.
Olympic Ballet Theatre Launches New Season with Autumn Auction & Costume BallOlympic Ballet Theatre Launches New Season with Autumn Auction & Costume Ball
October 1, 2022

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is jumpstarting its 2022-2023 performance season with an evening of philanthropy and pre-Halloween fun. The 2022 Autumn Auction & Costume Ball is taking place at the Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Turkfest to Offer Authentic Cuisine, Performances & Children's Activities In Celebration Of Turkish Heritage MonthTurkfest to Offer Authentic Cuisine, Performances & Children's Activities In Celebration Of Turkish Heritage Month
October 1, 2022

Seattle Center Festál will host Turkfest, Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall.
Legends, Laughter, And Love Star In STG's 2022/23 SILENT MOVIE MONDAYSLegends, Laughter, And Love Star In STG's 2022/23 SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS
September 30, 2022

Legends, laughter, and love take center stage in STG's 2022/23 Silent Movie Mondays series. Audiences will be treated to films from the 1920s and earlier, including Go West on Nov. 21, It on Feb. 13, Exit Smiling on May 8, and Comedy Shorts on July 31.