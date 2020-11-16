Play Your Part Announces New Virtual Production Of SEX By Mae West

Broadcast live December 4 - December 19

Play Your Part partners with King County Sexual Assault Resource Center and SWOP Seattle to produce Sex, a play with music written by Mae West. Reimagined for the virtual stage under the direction of Isabella Price, this flapper-era drama features live performances from 17 actors from around the country, with original music by Perice Pope and choreography by Sailor St. Claire. The production will be broadcast live December 4-19.

Originally shut down for obscenity after its successful 1926 Broadway run, The New York Times called Sex a "crude and inept play," as it pushed passed the boundaries of Broadway by shedding light on the life of a sex worker. Following the story of a particularly successful lady of the night (originally played by Mae West), this daring drama explores the Canadian red-light district through a uniquely feminine lens, where sex workers navigate how to move up in a world dominated by men.

Producing for today's virtual audience, Play Your Part's production of Sex, will highlight the humanity in these characters as they navigate issues such as assault, mental health, identity and the law. Director Isabella Price's vision amplifies the disconnect between how sex workers are treated publicly and privately to showcase sex workers as whole people who do not need to be saved, but are empowered to live their lives on their own terms. Play Your Part's partnership with King County Sexual Assault Resource Center and SWOP Seattle will connect audiences with resources for sexual assault survivors and sex workers, so that audiences may learn more about how they can support this vital work.

Sex will open on December 4, 2020 at 6pm PST, and perform through December 19. Ticket holders will receive a link to a private website where the show will broadcast live for each performance. Tickets are a suggested donation and available at playyourpartseattle.org starting November 20. Sex contains explicit language and deals with mature themes such as sexual assault, suicide, sex work, extortion, and crime. It may not be suitable for some audience members, and is not recommended for audiences under the age of 16.

The cast includes: Christina Brewington, Kyle Connors, James Grice, Amariss Harris, Marcus Lewis, Michael Malanga, Gregg Mess, Shan Moreno, Amr Nabeel, Christian Ortiz, Nicholas Ramsay, Gloria Tsai, Kenon Veno, Ian Waters, Tony White, Dash Williams and Randolph Wright.

Play Your Part is a nonprofit theater company who partners with social justice focused non-profits to produce theatrical works, while giving their audience direct access to supporting causes that combat inequality and reduce violence. Under the artistic direction of Michael Raimondi, Play Your Part focuses on excellent performances and innovative approaches to storytelling with a commitment to investing in their artists creatively and financially. Their partnerships with nonprofits, allows them to expand their audience outreach and engage with under-invited communities in the creation and presentation of their work. playyourpartseattle.org

