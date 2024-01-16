Photos: Get a First Look at Can Can's HOUSE OF HEARTS

A Curiously Delirious World of Love and Fantasy Unveiled in Can Can's House of Hearts

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Can Can Culinary Cabaret's House of Hearts is now showing! 

Get a first look at the show below!

A curiously delirious world, this passionate tale weaves an original story inspired by the timeless romance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," the whimsical quirkiness of Lewis Carroll, and the fantastical dreamscape of L. Frank Baum. The result is a production set against the backdrop of love in all of its shapes, where crimson chroma and forbidden fantasy intertwine to create a visual and emotional spectacle like no other.

Tickets for House of Hearts are available now at Click Here.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

All peace is disrupted in the Land of Broken Hearts when Queen Astral’s youngest sister, Aurora, falls in love with the town fool, Puck, at the Broken Hearts Ball, the fastidious annual gathering where speaking or feeling love is forever banned and punishable by death. Luna, the middle of the three sisters, tries to contain peace and order by convincing the Queen to reverse the archaic laws she once created that would subject her very own sister to death. When the chaos unravels, will love escape the grasp of the Queendom’s  tortured past? Will a change of heart prevail to save Aurora? Your presence at the House of Hearts will reveal the answers to these curiosities and more.

WHEN: 
January 11 - March 3, 2024
Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 6:00 PM
Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM

WHERE:
Can Can Culinary Cabaret
95 Pine Street
Pike Place Market
Seattle, WA 98101

TICKETS: 
Starting at $69
Tickets on sale now
To purchase, visit Click Here

Photo credit: Nate Watters

House of Hearts

Shadou Mintrone

Shadou Mintrone, Tori Gresham, and Jasmine Jean Sim

Shadou Mintrone, Tori Gresham, and Jasmine Jean Sim

Shadou Mintrone and Jonathan Betchtel

House of Hearts

Shadou Mintrone and Jonathan Betchtel




