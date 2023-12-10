Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre

The production runs through Sunday, December 31, 2023.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo 2 Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre
Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop Photo 4 Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop

Tacoma Little Theatre brings the family classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ to life on the stage for the first time. This production will be directed by Nick Fitzgerald, with musical direction by Debra Leach, and choreography by Melanie Gladstone.

Check out the photos below!

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ features: Sam Barker (Sam), Jennifer Torrence (Rudolph), Luke Wenceslao (Hermey), Katie Jones (Clairce), Craig Rock (Santa Claus), Madonna Hanna (Mrs. Claus), Eric Strachan (Donner), Libby Catalinich (Mrs. Donner), Alan Plaster (Boss Elf/Coach Comet), Stan Morrow (Yukon Cornelius), with Jaclyn Del Castillo, Laura Hautala, Miranda Manning, Ailey Mills, Selayna Rudolph , Katie Shelledy, Nora Sidhu, and Cayden Styron as Ensemble.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ will run Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 31, 2023, for a total of 16 performances.  Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees showings are at 2:00pm.  Visit our website for a full listing of dates and times.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 7:30pm.  Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $31.00 (Adults), $29.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $24.00 (Children 12 and under).  Tickets may be purchased online at the link below, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.  Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00. 

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ is recommended for all ages.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
The cast of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Eric Strachan, Jennifer Torrence & Libby Catalinich

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Luke Wenceslao

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Katie Jones and Jennfier Torrence

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Eric Strachan & Cayden Styron & Alan Plaster

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Cauden Styron, Laura Hautala, Miranda Manning, Katie Shelledy, Ailey Mills, Selayna Rudolph & Jackie Del Castillo

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Miranda Manning & Jackie Del Castillo

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Stan Morrow

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Cayden Styron

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Luke Wenceslao, Jennifer Torrence & Stan Morrow

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Stan Morrow, Jennifer Torrence & Eric Strachan

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
The elf ensemble of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Katie Shelledy & Selayna Rudolph, Jennifer Torrence, Madonna B. Hanna & Craig Rock

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Santa and his reindeer

Photos: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Luke Wenceslao, Sam Barker, Jennifer Torrence, Craig Rock, & Madonna B. Hanna


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre

Intiman Theatre has released a teaser for its all-new production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity, presented in partnership with The Hansberry Project. Watch the trailer, featuring rehearsal footage and interviews, here!

2
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT Photo
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT

Dear Readers, I am loathed to admit that I’ve never seen one of Dina Martina’s Christmas shows. Hey, I’ve only had 25 years to catch one. I have seen her perform before, way back when at Thumpers on Capitol Hill (back when that existed). Well, she’s back at ACT this year with “The Dina Martina Christmas Show” and I had to ask myself, “Why did I wait so long?”

3
Maximiliano Guerra Appointed as New Artistic Director for Evergreen City Ballet Company Photo
Maximiliano Guerra Appointed as New Artistic Director for Evergreen City Ballet Company

Renowned Artistic Director, Maximiliano Guerra, joins Evergreen City Ballet Company. Find out more about this exciting addition to the team.

4
Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre Photo
Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre

Dear Readers, you know I’m not a fan of the bio musical. Very few get it right with jamming too many songs in or a bad book. Unfortunately, “MJ” the Michael Jackson bio musical currently playing at the Paramount suffers from both of those things, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA in Seattle FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
Company in Seattle Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
Wonderland: The 10th Anniversary Edition in Seattle Wonderland: The 10th Anniversary Edition
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (11/16-1/07)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Seattle The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (5/18-5/19)
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 in Seattle A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Tacoma Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
Clue in Seattle Clue
The 5th Avenue Theatre (7/09-7/21)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Seattle My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Capitol Theatre (4/10-4/11)
How I Learned to Drive in Seattle How I Learned to Drive
Stage Left Theater (12/01-12/17)
A Big Band Christmas in Seattle A Big Band Christmas
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre (12/15-12/17)
SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOW: BEST OF! in Seattle SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOW: BEST OF!
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (12/31-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You