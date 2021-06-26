Photos: Metropolitan Performing Arts in Rehearsal for LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

After last summer's hiatus due to COVID-19, Metropolitan Performing Arts is pleased to announce its third annual free theater in park series, Love's Labour's Lost. Shows are performed in four locations around Vancouver, WA. Admission is free. Bring a blanket, lawn chair, and picnic dinner for this one-of-a-kind experience fun for the whole family.

A re-telling of the classic story, this production of Love's Labour's Lost has been updated to include the language of our time, social media, and improv. The story is updated but still true to its original message. No matter how its staged, Love's Labour's Lost is a delight for lovers of language.

"Our goal is to make Shakespeare relatable and fun, while still telling the stories he wrote. To share their love of the Bard to others and to create a safe learning environment for performers who have been too shy to attack Will's works," says Kris Heller, the show's director. The production is full of the usual double meanings, miscommunications, and linguistic loopholes. The twist? Setting and character re-writes.

Headmaster Freddy King, of Navarre University, has decided that he will make Navarre the best academic school in the world. He and his two teaching assistants, Barry and Longmain, have signed an edict saying that they are going to forgo dating, dancing and that they will study harder than they ever have for three years.

However, in their rush to impress the school board and donors they have forgotten that Headmistress Adelie and party are coming to discuss an issue between the two schools. The lovers try to secretly woo these ladies.

Professors and Campus security try to maintain order and discipline. While underclassmen and exchange students join in on the fun, sneaking around with lovers, dancing, and playing tricks on the graduate students.

Photo Credit: Natasha Hauskins, N.E.H3 Photography