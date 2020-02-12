Photos/Video: First Look at THE CHILDREN at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep will welcome back director Tim Bond and a cast of Seattle veteran actors for its production of Lucy Kirkwood's post-apocalyptic drama The Children, beginning February 7 in the Leo K. Theater. Tickets are on sale now through the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222 and online at seattlerep.org.

The Children centers on married nuclear engineers Robin and Hazel, who have retired to a secluded cottage on the British coast. Their quiet daily routines are largely uninterrupted by the cataclysmic decay outside their door-the harrowing effects of a nuclear meltdown at their former worksite. When an old colleague arrives unexpectedly, they're forced to grapple with the roles they've played. Echoing the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan in 2011, Lucy Kirkwood's haunting drama portrays a world far too close to our own. Filled with barbed witticisms and existential quandaries, The Children is a compelling story of mortality and environmental legacy. It premiered in the West End in 2016 and on Broadway in 2017, where it was a Tony Award nominee for Best Play.





