Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival Offers Virtual Music, Creativity and Culture

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, starting online at 11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, reveals the beauty and strength of the Filipino culture through art, music, martial arts, literature, theater, photography, film and demonstrations. This Independence Day festival strives to perpetuate, educate and share Filipino heritage with the greater community.

Here's the virtual lineup. Live streaming events are indicated. Otherwise, the events are prerecorded:

Saturday, June 6

11 a.m. Opening Program - Introduction and Welcome Address by Robert Nellams, Director, Seattle Center; Inspirational Talk by City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Photo Tribute to Pagdiriwang by Rufino Ignacio (25 minutes)

12 p.m. Kalinga Tattoo Seminar Ancient Tattoos of the Philippines: Kalinga Region (live)

12:30 p.m. Ancient Filipino Writings The Value and Resistance of pre-Philippine script" (live)

1 p.m. Play entitled Mabuhay Majesty by Bob Flor (one hour)

2:30 p.m. Poetry Reading by Robert Flor (one hour)

3:30 pm. How to Wear the Malong, with Juliet Cheatle (15 minutes)

3:45 p.m. Children's singing activity with Lucas & Levi Corcoro and Veronica Bella (15 minutes)

4 p.m. Photography John Paredes (15 minutes)

4 p.m. Art Exhibit: Grandier Bella (2 hours)

Sunday, June 7

11 a.m. Songs sung by Seattle's baritone Ken Sabalza (15 minutes)

11:15 a.m. Musika at Iba Pa, Teza Mendoza (30 minutes)

12 p.m. IDIC Filipino Senior & Family Services, with Sluggo Rigor (15 minutes)

1 p.m. Filipino Martial Arts, with Myrlino Hufana (30 minutes)

2 p.m. Ethnic dances, with Marie Serica and Juliet Cheatle (15 mintues)

2:30 p.m. Diwa Filipino Film Showcase of Seattle presented by Adrian Alarilla (17 minutes)

3:30 p.m. Progressive/tribal ballads performed by Cynthia Alexander (15 minutes)

3:45 p.m. Sayaw Filipino Folk Dance Group of the Filipino American Student Association at University of Washington, with Liezel Moraleja-Hackett (15 minutes)

4 p.m. Food demonstration by the chef/owner of Archipelago (30 minutes)

4:30 p.m. Filipino Community Services with Agnes Navarro Garcia (15 minutes)

Learn more and view the festival at: https://www.festalpagdiriwang.com

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, which goes virtual in 2020, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. Festál began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival in partnership with the Filipino Cultural Heritage Society of Washington as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Viewing is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

