Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced a new upcoming production as part of its digital stage. The digital dance stage offers new avenues of creativity for choreographers, dancers, and filmmakers. The fourth Rep of the season brings world-premiere works created and produced just for the digital stage by resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo and Doris Duke Artist award winner Donald Byrd.

Joining the program is an encore presentation of Alexei Ratmansky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Streaming starts April 1, 2021. Performances will be available for five days.

Performances are filmed and exported in 1080p.

Alexei Ratmansky is quickly becoming the most prolific and diverse choreographer working in classical ballet today. From his painstaking reconstructions of 19th-century classics by Marius Petipa to his revitalization of Soviet-era story ballets to his growing repertory set to the music of Dmitri Shostakovich to his collection of works made for American Ballet Theatre (ABT, where he is artist in residence), New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet, and elsewhere, Ratmansky is everywhere. Any given night might see performances of his works by two or three or more companies around the globe. Pacific Northwest Ballet has three of them: Concerto DSCH (from the Shostakovich set), Don Quixote (a Petipa classic), and now Pictures at an Exhibition, an utterly unique dance made for New York City Ballet in 2014 and set to Modest Mussorgsky's signature work in its original version for solo piano.

Learn more at https://www.pnb.org/season/rep4/.