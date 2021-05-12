Pacific Northwest Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season
The season kicks off with Rep 1 – SINGULARLY CERRUDO, running September 24 – 26, 2021.
Following a year that nobody wants to revisit anytime soon, Artistic Director Peter Boal has optimistically announced the line-up for Pacific Northwest Ballet's 49th season, running from September 2021 to June 2022. A love letter to PNB's loyal fans, highlights of PNB's return to the McCaw Hall stage include full-evening programs devoted to the works of Alejandro Cerrudo and Twyla Tharp, PNB premieres by Alonzo King and Justin Peck and a world premiere by Robyn Mineko Williams, the triumphant return of classic story ballets Swan Lake and Roméo et Juliette, as well as works by Ulysses Dove, Jessica Lang, and Crystal Pite. (And, of course, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®.) PNB will continue to offer its digital subscription as well - during the past pandemic year the company's offerings were viewed by ballet fans in every state and 34 countries - although the digital season will not run day-and-date with the live performances. (Details to be announced.) Full-season subscribers will have access to the digital season as part of their subscription.
PNB is currently accepting season subscription renewals and new digital-season subscription orders; new subscriptions, single tickets to the season, and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® will go on sale to the public later this summer. For further information, contact the PNB Box Office by phone at 206.441.2424, or online at PNB.org. As always, everything is subject to change. For further details, see "SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION" and "F.A.Q.s," below.
Rep 1 - SINGULARLY CERRUDO
September 24 - 26, 2021
The creative power of PNB's Resident Choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo is on full display in this triple bill. Breathe in the moving tranquility of Silent Ghost, take a tantalizing look at spectacular teamwork in an excerpt from One Thousand Pieces, and journey through the unexpected twists and turns of Little mortal jump.
Silent Ghost
Music: Dustin Hamman, King Creosote & Jon Hopkins, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm
Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo
One Thousand Pieces (Excerpt)
Music: Philip Glass
Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo
Little mortal jump
Music: Beirut, Andrew Bird's Bowl of Fire, Alexandre Desplat, Philip Glass, Hans Otte, Max Richter, Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan
Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo
Rep 2 - BEYOND BALLET
November 5 - 7, 2021
Three unique voices of three internationally-acclaimed choreographers: the combination of Ulysses Dove's mournful Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven, Jessica Lang's haunting Ghost Variations, and the PNB premiere of Alonzo King's The Personal Element promises unmatched emotion, expression, and musicality.
Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven
Music: Arvo Pärt
Choreography: Ulysses Dove
Ghost Variations
Music: Clara Schumann and Robert Schumann
Choreography: Jessica Lang
The Personal Element (PNB Premiere)
Music: Jason Moran
Choreography: Alonzo King
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
November 20 - December 28, 2021 (NOTE: Not part of the 2021-22 Subscription season.)
Celebrate the holidays with renewed gusto! With its classic score, thrilling dancing, resplendent costumes, and magical scenery, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday celebration. Cheers!
Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Choreography: George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust
Costume & Scenic Design: Ian Falconer
Roméo et Juliette
February 4 - 13, 2022
Presented during PNB's 2020-21 digital season, but nothing compares to the in-person experience: Jean-Christophe Maillot's Roméo et Juliette will sweep audiences to Verona through powerful choreography, Prokofiev's rich score, the flush of first love, and the drama of Shakespeare's classic story.
Music: Sergei Prokofiev
Choreography: Jean-Christophe Maillot
Rep 4 - PLOT POINTS
March 18 - 27, 2022
Bold experimentation is the theme for this set of trailblazing pieces. PNB audiences will remember the power of Crystal Pite's Plot Point; the arresting complexity of Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing and a world premiere by Robin Mineko Williams (The Trees The Trees) are sure to make a similar impression.
The Times Are Racing (PNB Premiere)
Music: Dan Deacon
Choreography: Justin Peck
World Premiere
Choreography: Robin Mineko Williams
Plot Point
Music: Bernard Herrmann
Choreography: Crystal Pite
Beauty and the Beast
March 20 - 27, 2022 (NOTE: Not part of the 2021-22 Subscription season.)
Featuring students of Pacific Northwest Ballet School.
Based on the beloved fairy tale, this narrated, one-hour performance is the perfect introduction to ballet for young theatre-goers. Performed by the accomplished students of PNB School, Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast will take the audience on a journey to a magical world of adventure, unlikely friendships, and true love.
Music: Léo Delibes
Concept and Choreography: Bruce Wells
Swan Lake
April 15 - 24, 2022
PNB's return to the stage wouldn't be complete without Swan Lake. Every element of this production is carefully crafted to keep the audience on the edge of their seat, from the masterful choreography, to the stunning sets and costumes, to the undeniably iconic score. And most captivating of all: the story at the ballet's heart - a classic tale of good versus evil, temptation, tragedy, and love of the highest order.
Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Choreography: Kent Stowell
Staging: Francia Russell (after Petipa and Ivanov)
REP 6 - ALL THARP
June 3 - 12, 2022
PNB's final rep of the season is all about the legendary dancer, director, and choreographer Twyla Tharp. From the echo of her own Quaker roots in Sweet Fields, to the haunting Scottish clan in Brief Fling, to the all-out joy of New Orleans that runs through Waiting at the Station, Tharp draws inspiration from around the globe and yet her style remains quintessentially her own.
Brief Fling
Music: Michel Colombier and Percy Grainger
Choreography: Twyla Tharp
Sweet Fields (PNB Premiere)
Music: 18th- and 19th-century American hymns and Shaker songs
Choreography: Twyla Tharp
Waiting at the Station
Music: Allen Toussaint
Choreography: Twyla Tharp
The Pacific Northwest Ballet Box Office is now taking orders for subscription renewals and digital-season subscriptions to PNB's 2021-22 season. Full-season [seated] subscriptions start at $190 for seats to all six programs. Four-show partial-season subscriptions, with seats to the February - June performances, start at $130.
Full-season subscriptions include access to six digital performances as well. Partial-season subscribers may purchase digital access for $150. A digital-only subscription is available for $249.
Subscribers should be receiving detailed renewal information via email, and may contact the PNB Box Office by calling 206.441.2424 or online at PNB.org.
New subscriptions and single tickets to season performances as well as tickets to George Balanchine's The Nutcracker will be available for purchase from the PNB Box Office beginning later this summer, date TBA.