Pacific Northwest Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Following a year that nobody wants to revisit anytime soon, Artistic Director Peter Boal has optimistically announced the line-up for Pacific Northwest Ballet's 49th season, running from September 2021 to June 2022. A love letter to PNB's loyal fans, highlights of PNB's return to the McCaw Hall stage include full-evening programs devoted to the works of Alejandro Cerrudo and Twyla Tharp, PNB premieres by Alonzo King and Justin Peck and a world premiere by Robyn Mineko Williams, the triumphant return of classic story ballets Swan Lake and Roméo et Juliette, as well as works by Ulysses Dove, Jessica Lang, and Crystal Pite. (And, of course, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®.) PNB will continue to offer its digital subscription as well - during the past pandemic year the company's offerings were viewed by ballet fans in every state and 34 countries - although the digital season will not run day-and-date with the live performances. (Details to be announced.) Full-season subscribers will have access to the digital season as part of their subscription.

PNB is currently accepting season subscription renewals and new digital-season subscription orders; new subscriptions, single tickets to the season, and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® will go on sale to the public later this summer. For further information, contact the PNB Box Office by phone at 206.441.2424, or online at PNB.org. As always, everything is subject to change. For further details, see "SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION" and "F.A.Q.s," below.

Rep 1 - SINGULARLY CERRUDO

September 24 - 26, 2021

The creative power of PNB's Resident Choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo is on full display in this triple bill. Breathe in the moving tranquility of Silent Ghost, take a tantalizing look at spectacular teamwork in an excerpt from One Thousand Pieces, and journey through the unexpected twists and turns of Little mortal jump.

Silent Ghost

Music: Dustin Hamman, King Creosote & Jon Hopkins, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm

Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo

One Thousand Pieces (Excerpt)

Music: Philip Glass

Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo

Little mortal jump

Music: Beirut, Andrew Bird's Bowl of Fire, Alexandre Desplat, Philip Glass, Hans Otte, Max Richter, Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan

Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo

Rep 2 - BEYOND BALLET

November 5 - 7, 2021

Three unique voices of three internationally-acclaimed choreographers: the combination of Ulysses Dove's mournful Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven, Jessica Lang's haunting Ghost Variations, and the PNB premiere of Alonzo King's The Personal Element promises unmatched emotion, expression, and musicality.

Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven

Music: Arvo Pärt

Choreography: Ulysses Dove

Ghost Variations

Music: Clara Schumann and Robert Schumann

Choreography: Jessica Lang

The Personal Element (PNB Premiere)

Music: Jason Moran

Choreography: Alonzo King

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

November 20 - December 28, 2021 (NOTE: Not part of the 2021-22 Subscription season.)

Celebrate the holidays with renewed gusto! With its classic score, thrilling dancing, resplendent costumes, and magical scenery, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday celebration. Cheers!

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography: George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Costume & Scenic Design: Ian Falconer

Roméo et Juliette

February 4 - 13, 2022

Presented during PNB's 2020-21 digital season, but nothing compares to the in-person experience: Jean-Christophe Maillot's Roméo et Juliette will sweep audiences to Verona through powerful choreography, Prokofiev's rich score, the flush of first love, and the drama of Shakespeare's classic story.

Music: Sergei Prokofiev

Choreography: Jean-Christophe Maillot

Rep 4 - PLOT POINTS

March 18 - 27, 2022

Bold experimentation is the theme for this set of trailblazing pieces. PNB audiences will remember the power of Crystal Pite's Plot Point; the arresting complexity of Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing and a world premiere by Robin Mineko Williams (The Trees The Trees) are sure to make a similar impression.

The Times Are Racing (PNB Premiere)

Music: Dan Deacon

Choreography: Justin Peck

World Premiere

Choreography: Robin Mineko Williams

Plot Point

Music: Bernard Herrmann

Choreography: Crystal Pite

Beauty and the Beast

March 20 - 27, 2022 (NOTE: Not part of the 2021-22 Subscription season.)

Featuring students of Pacific Northwest Ballet School.

Based on the beloved fairy tale, this narrated, one-hour performance is the perfect introduction to ballet for young theatre-goers. Performed by the accomplished students of PNB School, Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast will take the audience on a journey to a magical world of adventure, unlikely friendships, and true love.

Music: Léo Delibes

Concept and Choreography: Bruce Wells

Swan Lake

April 15 - 24, 2022

PNB's return to the stage wouldn't be complete without Swan Lake. Every element of this production is carefully crafted to keep the audience on the edge of their seat, from the masterful choreography, to the stunning sets and costumes, to the undeniably iconic score. And most captivating of all: the story at the ballet's heart - a classic tale of good versus evil, temptation, tragedy, and love of the highest order.

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography: Kent Stowell

Staging: Francia Russell (after Petipa and Ivanov)

REP 6 - ALL THARP

June 3 - 12, 2022

PNB's final rep of the season is all about the legendary dancer, director, and choreographer Twyla Tharp. From the echo of her own Quaker roots in Sweet Fields, to the haunting Scottish clan in Brief Fling, to the all-out joy of New Orleans that runs through Waiting at the Station, Tharp draws inspiration from around the globe and yet her style remains quintessentially her own.

Brief Fling

Music: Michel Colombier and Percy Grainger

Choreography: Twyla Tharp

Sweet Fields (PNB Premiere)

Music: 18th- and 19th-century American hymns and Shaker songs

Choreography: Twyla Tharp

Waiting at the Station

Music: Allen Toussaint

Choreography: Twyla Tharp

The Pacific Northwest Ballet Box Office is now taking orders for subscription renewals and digital-season subscriptions to PNB's 2021-22 season. Full-season [seated] subscriptions start at $190 for seats to all six programs. Four-show partial-season subscriptions, with seats to the February - June performances, start at $130.

Full-season subscriptions include access to six digital performances as well. Partial-season subscribers may purchase digital access for $150. A digital-only subscription is available for $249.

Subscribers should be receiving detailed renewal information via email, and may contact the PNB Box Office by calling 206.441.2424 or online at PNB.org.

New subscriptions and single tickets to season performances as well as tickets to George Balanchine's The Nutcracker will be available for purchase from the PNB Box Office beginning later this summer, date TBA.