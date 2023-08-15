PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Reboot Theatre Company This Fall

Performances run September 8-23, 2023 at Theatre Off Jackson.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

The award-winning Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, presents the cheeky Tony-winning play PETER AND THE STARCATCHER this fall. Reboot, known for its new interpretations of established works and long history of inclusive casting, will take on this wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novel. The play was conceived for the stage by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. Performances run September 8-23, 2023 at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104). Tickets are on sale now at www.reboottheatre.org

Directed by Riley Gene (Washington Ensemble Theatre, Cornish College of the Arts, ACT Theatre’s YPP program) with music direction by Stranger Genius Award nominee Kate Falconer and associate director Ryan Long (Dacha Theatre company member).

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER upends the century-old tale of how a miserable orphan comes to make friends, claim a name of his own, and eventually embody who he is – Peter Pan. On his journey, he encounters Molly, a young starcatcher, who sees something in him that makes her question what she wants to be.

“The playwright originally chose to highlight women’s oppression by casting an entirely cis-male cast with the exception of one woman,” says Director Riley Gene. “This production will dig deeper into gender expression, exploring stories of queer awakening through the joy of youth, the struggles of isolation, and the transformation that takes place when you step into who you are.”

The cast for PETER AND THE STARCATCHER includes Henry Behrens (Ted), Kendra Budd (Mrs. Bumbrake/Sanchez), Rolando Cardona-Roman (Grempkin/Mack/Prawn), Rhys Daly (Boy/Teacher), Anamaria Guerzon (Bill Slank/Clam), Morgan Gwilym Tso (Prentiss), Jayne Hubbard (Smee), Mariah Lee Squires (Molly), Helene Minassian (Alf), Adrian Prendergast (Ensemble/US), Monty Rozema (Ensemble/US), Dan Ruiz Salvatura (Lord Astor), James Schilling (Captain Scott), Karin Terry (Black Stache), and Miles Wingett (Ensemble/US).

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER’s production team includes set and props design by Robin MacCartney, Moon Muschany designing lights, Kate Falconer designing sound, and Elsa Goodman designing costumes.

Through a combination of nontraditional concept, interpretation, and casting, the award-winning Reboot Theatre Company’s mission is to test new interpretations of established works both as a way for local artists to stretch their wings and for audiences to experience classics in a different light. Reboot is a proud grant recipient from 4Culture, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, ArtsFund, and ArtsWA

