One-Night Concert BROADWAY AFFAIR Sold Out At Key City Public Theatre

Love is in the air this February, come to Key City Public Theatre for a concert full of musical favorites that center on the flutters, the heartbreak, the yearning, and every emotion in between performed live.

The evening features these delightful singers: Brendan Chambers (What the Dickens?!), Christa Holbrook (Daddy Long Legs), Kat Agudo (Sips & Scripts), and Bry Kifolo (Constellations)!

Music directed by Linda Dowdell featuring artists from across the North Olympic Peninsula.

Playing one night only! Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Get on the waitlist for this sold out concert at www.kcpt.co.

About the Artists

KAT AGUDO is a Filipino-American playwright, poet, teacher, screenwriter, graphic artist, and karaoke enthusiast. Kat has a BA in English/Anthropology from The University of Texas at Austin. When not writing, they love performing. Kat graduated in 2021 with an MFA in Playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. Kat came to PT in 2022 as a Resident Artist at Centrum. In 2024, Kat's new play, BOOTY, will appear in KCPT's Sips and Scripts this May. Kat is a proud member of The Dramatist Guild and Theatre East Writer's Room.

MORGAN BARTHOLICK is an avid, multi-hyphenate performer, currently based in Port Angeles. Recent Olympic Peninsula credits include John - John & Jen, Gary Grosso - Lavender Lawlessness (Olympic Theatre Arts), Horatio - Fortinbras (Port Angeles Community Playhouse), and Featured Soloist - All Together Now (Ghostlight Productions). Favorite roles include Mark Cohen - RENT (Secret Theatre, NY), Annas - Jesus Christ Superstar (Greenbrier Valley Theatre, WV), and the Wicked Witch of the West -The Wizard of Oz (Vital Theatre, NY). Morgan was the concertmaster for the 2012 National Tour of Titanic the Musical. Morgan studied viola performance at Louisiana State University, voice with Kori Jennings of Jennings Vocal Studio NYC, and acting with Tony Award nominee Patrick Page. Currently, he is Principal Second Violin for the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra. By day, he works as the Business Development Manager for Serenity House of Clallam County. Morganbartholick.com

BRENDAN CHAMBERS was last seen performing in WHAT THE DICKENS?! as Bob Cratchit. Other notable KCPT performances include Don Hunter in REDD, Oswald in NEW MOON: A DOG'S TALE, THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR as Falstaff, and SPIRIT OF THE YULE (2017-19) as Nephew Fred and Rumrunner. He holds a BFA in acting from Carnegie Mellon University and a master's degree in educational theater from NYU. Brendan is KCPT's Artistic Associate and a proud member of Actor's Equity. Brendan thanks his family, wife Maggie, son River, and pup Kode for all their support.

MAGGIE JO CHAMBERS is THRILLED to be back onstage at KCPT! Past KCPT credits include ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, AROUND THE WORLD IN LESS THAN EIGHTY DAYS, SPIRIT OF THE YULE, MEN ON BOATS, many years in PlayFest, and Shakespeare in the park. She and husband Brendan Chambers have spent the last two years working with talented young area artists to revitalize the KCPT education program.

CHRISTA HOLBROOK has starred in KCPT's hit musicals Cole Porter, REVUE, DADDY LONG LEGS, and the award-winning MURDER BALLAD and SPIRIT OF THE YULE. Featured roles at KCPT include: WHAT THE DICKENS?!, MEN ON BOATS, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, among others. For ten years, she has served as KCPT's Production Manager, supervising dozens of productions. Christa, her husband Chad and their dog Gigi reside in Port Hadlock. She is a PTHS graduate and holds a BA in Theatre Studies from Central Washington University.

BRY KIFOLO is so excited to be a part of the KCPT family as resident Production Stage Manager, and this time on stage! As a former KCPT Artistic Apprentice (2018/19), Bry participated in many roles on and off stage during her tenure. You might recognize her from appearances in CONSTELLATIONS, MEN ON BOATS, or MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Off-stage she participated as director, stage manager, and designer for countless shows. Bry thanks her husband, Nate for his continued support and love, and a special thanks to her dog, Harper, for being her heart dog, and always being ready for post-show walk-ies and cuddles.

KYLE LEMAIRE currently serves as the Executive Director of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts here in Port Angeles. WA. Past Arts Admin Experience: Open Arts Alliance, The Victory Dance Project. The Other Realm Theatre, and The Acting Space in NYC. Directing/Acting Credits: The Signature Theatre (NYC), The Cherry Lane (NYC), The Mint (NYC), Musical Theatre Factory (NYC), Soundbite Theatre Festival (NYC), Don't Tell Mama's (NYC), The Duplex (NYC), Virginia Rep (NYC), and TheatreWorks/USA (NYC), Olympic Theatre Arts, and Port Angeles Players. Television: HBO's Girls and CBS's Bull. Teaching: Broadway Triple Threat (NYC), Center for the Performing Arts (New Jersey), Theatre Baton Rouge, Virginia Rep. Musical Theatre, and The New School for Drama. Kyle holds a B.S in Musical Theatre and Directing from Northwest State University and a MFA in Acting from The New School for Drama.

LINDA DOWDELL has roots in both jazz and classical music. Dowdell toured the world from 1988-98 as musical director of Mikhail Baryshnikov's White Oak Dance Project and the Mark Morris Dance Group, performing with such great artists as Yo-Yo Ma. Since moving to the Pacific Northwest twelve years ago, she has worked steadily here at KCPT, where the award-winning SPIRIT OF THE YULE, a 'raucous musical odyssey,' and the 'atmospheric, entertaining and educational revue' HERE'S TO THE LADIES enjoyed multiple productions. Most often she has appeared as musical director/pianist, with KCPT's Gunmetal Blues this April as Musical Director'. Her choral compositions have received premieres by distinguished ensembles including Schola Cantorum of Edinburgh and the Gregg Smith Singers. In 2005 Dowdell was accepted into the prestigious BMI Musical Theatre Workshop in New York, earning the Harrington Award for Creative Achievement. Additionally, she has received grants from Meet the Composer, ArtsWA, and the James Irvine Foundation.