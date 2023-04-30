Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

The Sleeping Beauty will run three performances at Edmonds Center for the Arts on May 13 and May 14, 2023.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) returns to the Edmonds Center of the Arts with its beloved production of The Sleeping Beauty. The show, originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, was canceled in the middle of rehearsals due to the pandemic. Now featuring a new cast of company dancers, this classical production will delight the audiences with gorgeous costumes, stunning sets by Jeanne Franz, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's magnificent score.

"We are thrilled to bring this production back after the pandemic interruption," said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. "This iconic ballet has everything that makes classical story ballets so appealing to patrons of all ages - with technically challenging choreography, beautiful staging and music, and many exciting scenes and characters. Coinciding with Mother's Day weekend, this ballet can be a wonderful gift and an excellent opportunity for families to spend time immersed in the world of the performing arts."

The story of The Sleeping Beauty is a familiar fairytale, showcasing the timeless conflict between the forces of good and evil and the enduring power of love. Taking audiences into a magical land, OBT's production introduces the lovely Princess Aurora, the wicked fairy who cursed her, the kind fairy who protected her, and the brave prince who set her free of the spell. True to the original roots of this classical ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features choreography by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Marius Petipa.

The Sleeping Beauty will run three performances at Edmonds Center for the Arts on May 13 and May 14, 2023. Tickets range from $27 to $48 and can be purchased at Click Here or at the box office (425) 774-7570. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit http://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/the-sleeping-beauty .

This production of The Sleeping Beauty is underwritten by Natasha Keely Wright and Dave Wright. Olympic Ballet Theatre's 2022-2023 season is proudly sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the City of Everett Cultural Arts Commission, The City of Everett Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Peter Smart/EdwardJones, and Seattle NorthCountry.




Trans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride Weekend Photo
Trans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride Weekend
Seattle-based artistic collective Magpie Artists' Ensemble will present the world premier of 'Briar/Rose,' a Queer fairytale musical, June 23rd-25th in a co-production with Theatre Off Jackson. The play tells the age-old story of a Princess banished by an evil Queen, with a twist: the 'Princess' is actually Briar, a young trans man just discovering his identity.
The Seattle Symphony to Present THE MERRIMAN-ROSS FAMILY YOUNG COMPOSERS WORKSHOP Concert Photo
The Seattle Symphony to Present THE MERRIMAN-ROSS FAMILY YOUNG COMPOSERS WORKSHOP Concert in May
The Seattle Symphony will present the 2022/2023 Merriman-Ross Family Young Composers Workshop Concert on Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 pm in the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall, with Douglas F. King Assistant Conductor Sunny Xia at the podium.
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare
TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare is loaded with music, mischief, and magic. With the Bard’s trusty plot devices of mistaken identity and a prank gone awry, the show traipses its way through the lives of the Illyrians on the way to their happy endings. Clever lyrics embellish the story, touch the heart, and even drop a few truth bombs about identity. The fun and frivolity are full force in this stellar production of a classic in musical form.What did our critic think of TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare?
Review: SWEENEY TODD at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Review: SWEENEY TODD at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Dear Readers, I’m baaack! It’s been months since we’ve spoken or even since I’ve been in a theater due to a medical issue that’s kept me homebound. So, one of my favorite shows, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s bloody masterpiece “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, currently playing at the 5th Avenue Theatre, felt like a great choice to dip my toes back in the theatrical waters. And I’m happy to report it was a mostly fantastic return. I say, “mostly” as while it was a super solid production, especially from a tight and gifted ensemble, there was one element, and a rather large one at that, that kept me from being truly immersed in this macabre world. But we’ll come to that in a bit.

More Hot Stories For You


Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTYOlympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY
April 30, 2023

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) returns to the Edmonds Center of the Arts with its beloved production of The Sleeping Beauty.
Trans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride WeekendTrans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride Weekend
April 30, 2023

Seattle-based artistic collective Magpie Artists' Ensemble will present the world premier of 'Briar/Rose,' a Queer fairytale musical, June 23rd-25th in a co-production with Theatre Off Jackson. The play tells the age-old story of a Princess banished by an evil Queen, with a twist: the 'Princess' is actually Briar, a young trans man just discovering his identity.
Mirror Stage Cancels Performances and Changes Dates For THE SQUIRREL PLAYSMirror Stage Cancels Performances and Changes Dates For THE SQUIRREL PLAYS
April 28, 2023

Mirror Stage has announced changes to its schedule for the U.S. premiere of The Squirrel Plays. Last night's 7:30pm preview was canceled, with Friday and Saturday's 7:30pm performances transitioning into previews. Run dates are now April 28-May 20, 2023.
Juilliard Graduate Brings Contemporary Dance To Rainier Valley Juilliard Graduate Brings Contemporary Dance To Rainier Valley
April 26, 2023

Bennyroyce Dance, a project-based contemporary dance company led by award-winning Filipino-American choreographer Bennyroyce Royon presents the world premiere of “Begin Again” at the Filipino Community of Seattle on May 26-28. The event is a culmination of a year-long project supported by the MAP Fund, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and 4Culture.
Unexpected Productions to Present Mother's Day Improv Comedy ShowUnexpected Productions to Present Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show
April 23, 2023

On Mother's Day 5/14 at 7:00, treat your Mom to a night of off-the-cuff comedy as our improvisational wizards delve into the hilarious joys and horrors of parenthood at this special Mother's Day show. These skilled performers set out to prove just how much our Moms mean to us by mercilessly making fun of them.
share