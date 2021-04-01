Nordo Presents THE WITCHING HOUR A New Room Service Experience

Fresh off the national launch of their ghost-story-in-a-box Do Not Disturb, Nordo, Seattle's genre-exploding interactive arts organization, announces a new Room Service Experience, The Witching Hour. Home delivery and shipping begin later this month.

Nordo's Room Service Experiences are part escape room and part treasure chest delivered to your door all in one box. In The Witching Hour, you're initiated into the Society of Nocturnal Mysteries. The night begins with lighting a candle and a choice of a powerful crystal from an embossed velvet bag. You toggle from object d'art to an interactive website with short films while enjoying artisanal mocktails and whoopsie-daisy! Your docent accidentally rips the Fabric of Darkness. It's up to you to decide whether to put the army of fears you have unleashed back in the bottle or recruit them to be your allies in this astral plane.

"As we conjured this experience, I thought about my ideal date night," explained co-Artistic Director and Executive Chef Erin Brindley. "I wanted something that was equal parts suspenseful and scary but also funny. I think we landed with something unique where velvet bags are opened over craft cocktails, and spells are cast one by one to reveal a story. And like the pages of any good ancient grimoire, the spells are rich in riddles, secret codes, and ciphers to be solved."

The Witching Hour promises to delight all five senses, from tactile ephemera and heady aromas of candle magic to original music, delightful drinks, and decadent desserts. Check the calendar for a Waxing Gibbous Moon and salt your doorways; The Witching Hour is coming for your Friday night.

Nordo's co-Artistic Directors Erin Brindley and Terry Podgorski crafted the concept, story, menu, and film direction for The Witching Hour with assistance from Videographer Joe Lambert and Production Team including Joe Jacobs and Meredith Cooper. Graphic design of the articles within the box as well as promotional items were created by Jody Rieck and Lost Laboratory.

Original character illustrations were done by Board Game Illustrator Claire Donaldson. The mind behind the online portal was graphic designer Corinne Magin, the lighting and properties for the videos by Angelo Domitri and Robin Macartney, and costume design for the characters by Fantasia Oz and Indira Schlag. Evan Mosher and Annastasia Workman crafted the soundscape for the website and film.

The actors in the filmed portions of the interactive mystery are Ronnie Hill, Tatiana Pavela, Cody Smith, Jesica Avellone, Tom Dang, and Jesse Parce.

Learn more at www.cafenordo.com.